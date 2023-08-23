If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
WELCOME TO VAULT 33

Fallout, the original series from Amazon, coming to Prime in 2024

Tune in for a post-apocalyptic adventure like no other.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Amazon has announced its Fallout series will start streaming on Prime in 2024.

As revealed on Twitter, the game will focus on Vault 33, and it is set in a post-apocalyptic LA.

This news confirms what was seen in images of the set that leaked a year ago, something that was seen in previous leaks from the Fallout set. Eventually pulled offline, the images showed a nursery, a conference room, a dilapidated farm, and a Vault Boy poster.

Additional images leaked in July, showing off what looks like Vault-Tec headquarters.

Fans of the game series shouldn't go into it thinking it will be based on any previous story, as Todd Howard has said the show is "not a retelling of a game story."

The live-action series based on Fallout was announced as in the works back in 2020, and it's coming from the creators of the Westworld series, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

The duo's Kilter Films is producing the project with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks co-producing, alongside Todd Howard as an executive producer and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch