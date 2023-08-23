Fallout, the original series from Amazon, coming to Prime in 2024

Amazon has announced its Fallout series will start streaming on Prime in 2024.

As revealed on Twitter, the game will focus on Vault 33, and it is set in a post-apocalyptic LA.

This news confirms what was seen in images of the set that leaked a year ago, something that was seen in previous leaks from the Fallout set. Eventually pulled offline, the images showed a nursery, a conference room, a dilapidated farm, and a Vault Boy poster.

Additional images leaked in July, showing off what looks like Vault-Tec headquarters.

Fans of the game series shouldn't go into it thinking it will be based on any previous story, as Todd Howard has said the show is "not a retelling of a game story."

The live-action series based on Fallout was announced as in the works back in 2020, and it's coming from the creators of the Westworld series, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

The duo's Kilter Films is producing the project with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks co-producing, alongside Todd Howard as an executive producer and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks.