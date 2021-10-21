Fallout 76 is free to play now through October 25

If you have been sitting on the fence when it comes to Fallout 76, and you happen to be an Xbox Live Gold member or Games Pass Ultimate sub, you can jump in and start playing for free until Monday.

Now through October 25, Xbox console users can play for nada and if you like what you experienced, pick it up afterward for a discount. All your progress will carry over after purchase, allowing you to jump right back in and keep playing.

PC players looking to access the free weekend can do so through the Bethesda launcher, Steam, or Xbox Play Anywhere versions of the game.

Those running around Appalachia in Fallout 76 will be able to participate in some spooky fun now through November 2. To celebrate Halloween, you will likely run into Scorched dressed up in costume, dropping goodies when defeated. You will also be able to hand out candy from your C.A.M.P. To do so, claim a free Spooky Candy Bowl from the Atomic Shop, place it in your C.A.M.P., and fill it with Mystery Candy for trick-or-treaters to complete Challenges and earn rewards.

Like other players, you too can act like a kid by trick-or-treating around Appalachia in costume to collect Mystery Candy from other players’ C.A.M.P.s to receive the aforementioned additional Challenge rewards.

And finally, the game is celebrating Bombs Drop Day by offering Fallout games at a discount. Fallout 76 in this case is 75% off until October 26 through the Xbox Store and on PC. In-game items are on sale through October 25 with a Scrip Surplus and up to 50% off of Purveyor items. Atoms will also be on sale through October 25, allowing you to save some money in order to spend some cash on new clothing and armor, C.A.M.P. items, emotes, and more.