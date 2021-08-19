If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Cyberwest

Exekiller looks like a rad western cyberpunk

Exekiller is a new action game blending retro-future aesthetics with a wild west setting.
Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Staff Writer
Published on

We're having a bit of a renaissance of cyberpunk games, it seems. Exekiller is the latest, a cross between the 80s tech of classic cyberpunk and westerner sensibilities.

Exekiller is an action adventure set in 1998 New York, only this NY is taken over by deserts. The events take place 30 years after the Great Fire Disaster (timely!), an environmental crisis that killed 70% of the Earth's population.

Such desperate times, of course, give rise to all-powerful coporations, which control this world after governments fell. You play as the titular Exekiller, a bounty hunter who goes after outlaws to collect their S.O.U.L.S. - a chip that controls them and knows everything about them.

Exekiller is the first game from Polish two-person team Paradark Studio, and the developer promises some RPG elements like customisable skills and gadgets, and a world that offers multiple ways to approach and resolve situations. You'll even spot some driving across the game's wasteland.

It looks pretty good, too, if a little rough around the edges. Exekiller does not have a release date, but there's a Steam page where you can wishlist it.

Sherif Saed

Staff Writer

Whether it's news, reviews, or interviews - Sherif is always eager to tell you about video games. He plays shooters more than a sane person should, and occasionally has the skills to show for it.

