EAFC 24 Brazilian Managers: Full Ultimate Team list

There have been many brilliant Brazilian football managers over the years. World Cup winner “Big Phil” Scolari comes to mind, while many legendary players such as Jairzinho, Zico and Dunga have all tried their hands at management once their playing days were behind them.

However, Brazilian managers in EAFC 24 are very rare. This is likely because of a long-standing licensing issue between the Brazilian domestic league and not just EA Sports, but anyone who wants to licence the images of players in that division. The conventional wisdom is that in Brazil, companies have to negotiate with each player individually rather than collectively, making including them in EAFC too much of a logistical challenge. This extends to why there are so few Brazilian managers in EAFC 24 too.

Some of the few Brazilian managers you can collect are real, active managers, but others are stand-ins using stock photos. There are a lot more fake managers bolstering the options for different nations in EAFC than you might first think, but Brazil is definitely where they’re needed most.

Pericles is one of the few real Brazilian managers in EAFC 24 | Image credit: EA Sports/VG247

This is frustrating, particularly since so many Brazilian talents ply their trade across the world. Many popular Brazilians like Neymar and Vini Jr, or one of the best women’s players like Debinha and Marta, can benefit from a manager’s chemistry boost if you’re short on compatible players. That boosting players’ chemistry with a manager to link leagues is a simple process for most countries, but not one of the world’s most die-hard footballing nations, is one of the quirkier aspects of EAFC 24.

Here are all the Brazilian managers in EAFC 24 so you can search for them specifically, but keep your fingers crossed that you can pull them out of a pack so you don’t have to pay the exorbitant prices!

Brazilian Managers in EAFC 24 Ultimate Team

Kleberton - Ligue 1 - Bronze

- Ligue 1 - Bronze Beatriz - WSL - Bronze

- WSL - Bronze Kamilly - WSL - Bronze

- WSL - Bronze Cacapa - Belgian Pro League - Silver

- Belgian Pro League - Silver Pericles - Saudi Pro League - Silver

To give your players more of a boost, here are some of our picks for who to use in the Founders Evolution and Pacey Protector Evolution.