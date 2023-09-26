Best women's players in EAFC 24 Ultimate Team

One of the biggest additions to EAFC 24 Ultimate Team is the inclusion of women’s footballers for the first time.

Hot on the heels of an incredible women’s World Cup in Australia, more-and-more players will be looking to incorporate the best women’s players in EAFC 24 into their Ultimate Team, unlocking more team-building opportunities than ever before.

Women’s players get chemistry from male players not just from the same country as them, but from the male equivalent of their club as well. For example, the incredible playmaker Aitana Bonmati will give and receive chemistry to Robert Lewandowski because they play for the women’s and men’s team of FC Barcelona respectively.

But while some of the powerhouses of men’s and women’s football are the same, there are loads of differences too. Before women’s players made their appearance in Ultimate Team, you probably wouldn’t expect to see players from Wolfsburg and Lyon in top tier competitions.

If you’re unfamiliar with the biggest talents in women’s football, or just want an idea of who plays well in-game, here are our picks of the best women’s players in EAFC 24!

Highest rated women’s players in EAFC 24 Ultimate Team

Alexia Putellas - 91 overall - CM - Barcelona Sam Kerr - 90 overall - ST - Chelsea Aitana Bonmati - 90 overall - CM - Barcelona Caroline Graham Hansen - 90 overall - RW - Barcelona Ada Hegerberg - 89 overall - ST - Lyon Kadidiatou Diani - 89 overall - RW/ST - Lyon Mapi Leon - 89 overall - CB - Barcelona Alex Morgan - 89 overall - ST - San Diego Wave Marie Katoto - 88 overall - ST - PSG Guro Reiten - 88 overall - LW/CAM - Chelsea Alexandra Popp - 88 overall - ST - Wolfsburg Debinha - 88 overall - CAM - Kansas City Current Sophia Smith - 88 overall - ST/RW - Portland Thorns Patri Guijarro - 88 overall - CM - Barcelona Irene Paredes - 88 overall - CB - Barcelona Christiane Endler - 88 overall - GK - Lyon Wendie Renard - 88 overall - CB - Lyon Lina Magull - 87 overall - CAM - Bayern Beth Mead - 87 overall - RW/LW - Arsenal Sandra Panos - 87 overall - GK - Barcelona Rose Lavelle - 87 overall - CAM - OL Reign Lucy Bronze - 87 overall - RB - Barcelona Fridolina Rolfo - 87 overall - LB/LW - Barcelona Lena Oberdorf - 87 overall - CDM/CB - Wolfsburg Ewa Pajor - 87 overall - ST - Wolfsburg Mary Earps - 86 overall - GK - Manchester United Lea Schuller - 86 overall - ST - Bayern Vivianne Miedema - 86 overall - ST/CAM - Arsenal Kim Little - 86 overall - CM/CDM/CAM - Arsenal Jill Roord - 86 overall - CAM/RW - Man City Selma Bacha - 86 overall - LB - Lyon Sakina Karchaoui - 86 overall - LB - PSG Ashley Lawrence - 86 overall - RB - Chelsea Cristiana Girelli - 86 overall - ST - Juventus Mallory Swanson - 86 overall - LW - Chicago Red Stars Lindsey Horan - 86 overall - CM - Lyon Grace Geyoro - 86 overall - CM/CDM - PSG Lauren Hemp - 86 overall - LW - Man City Millie Bright - 85 overall - CB - Chelsea Megan Rapinoe - 85 overall - LW/LM - OL Reign

Best Women’s players in EAFC 24 Ultimate Team so far

Because they’re new to the game mode, we’re all still discovering which of the best women’s players in world football are the best in-game in EAFC 24.

We’ll continually add to this list as we find more brilliant players, but here are our favourites so far!

Image credit: EA Sports/VG247

Sophia Smith - 88 overall - ST - Portland Thorns

If you’re wondering why Sophia Smith has such OP stats, it’s because she was the NWSL MVP for the 2022 season, and despite just recently turning 23 is a mainstay for club and country. I guess a lot of the ratings must have been decided before EA could take into account the USA’s form at the World Cup…

Whatever her country’s fortunes in the summer, Smith returned to club football with a bang and was smashing them in before she was sidelined with injury. Mid 90s pace with the Quick Step Playstyle, 85 shooting, 86 short passing, 88 dribbling and 82 strength is a top-tier combination. Her price tag is high at this very early stage, but you have to feel it’s still a little underrated.

Trinity Rodman - 84 overall - RW/ST - Washington Spirit

Another expensive early player that you might not have heard of is Trinity Rodman, also from the NWSL, who has a ridiculously overpowered clutch of stats for her relatively low overall.

Mid 90s pace and shooting, dribbling, strength and short passing all above 80 make her a deadly attacking all-rounder, but it’s not just about the stats with Rodman, but the Playstyles too.

Quick Step Plus and Rapid make her incredibly fast on the ball, while Relentless combined with 88 stamina means she performs at her best for the entire game.

Chloe Kelly - 84 overall - RW - Man City

Chloe Kelly is obviously an iconic player, but she’s also a total beast in-game. She’s really fast, really good on the ball and feels great to control.

The Whipped Pass Plus Playstyle is cracked, particularly if you combine it with a tall, target man forward with high jumping and heading - literally what are you opponents supposed to do?

Georgia Stanway - 84 overall - CDM/CM - Bayern

A lot of women’s midfielders are a bit underrated. Their smaller frame seems to make them really quick and agile and their juiced tackling seems to really help them put a foot in.

One of the best all-rounders in the middle is England’s Georgia Stanway, who with a Shadow chem style is ridiculously quick, with around 90 dribbling, passing and tackling. She’s also got a great mix of Playstyles that help her turn defence into attack with ease. The Jockey Playstyle is really good, while the Pinged Pass Plus Playstyle is amazing for progressing the ball.

She also has a really useful double link to Harry Kane if you’ve got him too.

Image credit: EA Sports/VG247

Crystal Dunn - 84 overall - CAM/CM/CDM - Portland Thorns

Speaking of amazing all-rounders, Crystal Dunn can play every central midfield position and is basically as close as you can get to the old-school FIFA N’golo Kante: diminutive, but lightning quick, first to every ball and crunching in the tackle.

Slap a Shadow chem style on her and marvel at the stats. She’s a great partner for any of the other overpowered USWNT players.

Fridolina Rolfo - 87 overall - LB/LW - Barcelona

A member of the coveted “Guillit Gang” with all card stats over 80, Fridolina Roflo flew under the radar initially but has received a ton of hype and seen her price rocket since.

A truly ridiculous all-round player, she can play anywhere on the left and it was her listed position of left back that lulled players into overlooking her potential further forward.

With the Trickster Plus Playstyle, a Hunter chem style gives her 90 pace, 90 finishing, 90 short passing, 90 dribbling, 85 tackling and 91 strength. Such incredible versatility must give her one of the highest combined stat totals of a regular gold card ever.

Amel Majri - 84 overall - CAM/CM/LW - Lyon

One thing these all-rounders don’t have - at least until an Evolution that upgrades them appears perhaps - is 5-star skill moves.

Amel Majri is a very versatile player who you can spec very differently depending on her chem style. Because basically all of her stats are around 80, a Hunter turns her into a dangerous penalty box player who can use the Tiki Taka and Whipped Pass Plus Playstyles to fashion quality opportunities for her teammates.

Whack a Shadow chem style on her though and you’ve got a very different prospect who’s no less effective. Here nearly 90 passing, dribbling and tackling serve to let her break up play, wriggle around her opponents with some skills, then progress the ball forward to even quicker attackers.

Lauren James - 83 overall - RW/CAM/ST - Chelsea

Another skiller who’s easy to sleep on, Lauren James obviously made a big impression at the Women’s World Cup, but is still only young so her overall rating is relatively low.

However, with a Hunter chem style her key stats are extremely impressive. 95 pace, 85 shooting, 89 dribbling and 90 strength. Mix this with the Rapid Plus Playstyle and she’s a real handful.

Compare her stats to someone like Ousmane Dembele (who’s more like 300k instead of 20k) and you can’t say there’s an absolutely massive difference (I know 5-star weak foot is a big deal, though).

Debinha - 88 overall - CAM - Kansas City Current

She’s expensive, but Debinha is the best Women’s skiller in EAFC 24 (although the legendary Marta is also in the conversation).

Using the Hunter chem style she’s got 92 pace, 90 finishing, 93 dribbling and 87 short passing. Combined with Technical Plus, Quick Step and First Touch, she’s an explosive, agile and responsive player with natural 5-star skills and weak foot to match.

She’ll likely be strong for the whole year, but while her team Kansas City Current aren’t great, she’s usually the one to score and assist if they do win, putting her in-line for special cards too.

Ewa Pajor - 87 overall - ST - Wolfsburg

If you can deal with 3-star skills and weak foot, Ewa Pajor from Wolfsburg has some very exciting stats. With Hunter, we’re talking 93 pace, 94 shooting and 89 dribbling.

Despite this, she’s very affordable because of her links and nation. However, there are plenty of good options if you’re prepared to build a bit around Wolfsburg.

Jule Brand - 81 overall - LW/ST - Wolfsburg

For a lower-rated option from Wolfsburg, Jule Brand is a great alternative to someone like Timo Werner, since she has 90+ pace, 80 finishing and brilliant Playstyles. Rapid and Quick Step are a deadly combo, while Whipped Pass and Incisive Pass make her great at linking play either on the wing or through the middle.

She’s also a great choice for the Founders Evolution if you’ve not picked a player yet!

Lena Oberdorf - 87 overall - CDM/CB - Wolfsburg

With a hobbling 48 sprint speed, Lena Oberdorf is slow as molasses and will just get burned while you play competitively. However, I’ve actually had a ton of fun using her in squad battles and other non-competitive modes because she’s great on the ball, an amazing tackler, and good at progressing the ball from deep. With Brand, Pajor, Popp and the RB in the Season Progress track, you’ve got a load of great Wolfsburg links.