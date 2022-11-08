EA to stop further development and investment in the Project CARS series

The Project CARS series is no more, as Electronic Arts will no longer support the development of the franchise.

Developed by Slightly Mad Studios since 2015, EA announced today it will "stop further development and investment" in the series, as revealed by GI.biz.

The announcement was made internally, and it is said that employees working on Project CARS will be moved into different roles at EA where possible.

Acquired by Codemasters in 2019 (itself acquired by EA in 2021), Slightly Mad Studios has released three mainline games in the series, with the last, Project CARS Go, being released for mobile in 2021.

According to GI.biz, one reason EA decided to stop supporting the franchise was do it being unlikely to fit in with the firm's current racing portfolio.

"Today we announced internally an update to our racing portfolio," an EA spokesperson told the site. "Following an evaluation of the next Project CARS title and its longer-term growth potential, we have made the decision to stop further development and investment for the franchise.

"Decisions like these are very hard, but allow us to prioritize our focus in areas where we believe we have the strongest opportunity to create experiences that fans will love."

"We are working with everyone impacted by this decision to place them into suitable roles across our EA Sports and racing portfolio, as well as other parts of EA, wherever we can."