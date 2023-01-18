EA Play's January rewards cover Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, and sports games
Kick-off the new year with some cool in-game items.
Electronic Arts has announced the monthly rewards EA Play members will be handed this month.
If you are a subscriber who plays Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, FIFA 23, Madden NFL 23, GRID Legends, or NHL 23, you'll have some new in-game items to use.
Here's what you're getting:
- Apex Legends: Arc of Gold Weapon Charm (now through February 13)
- Battlefield 2042: Rare Earth Weapon Skin for M5A3 (now through February 1)
- Madden NFL 23: MUT Ultimate Team EA Play January Pack (now through February 6); the Yard EA Play January Vanity Set
- GRID Legends: EA Play January Event (now through January 30)
- NHL 23: WOC Full Chel Heritage Set (now through January 31)
- FIFA 23: FUT Hero Sami Al-Jaber Tifo Set; FUT Season 3 XP Boost; VOLTA Fantasy Winter Apparel and Coins; Pro Clubs Shogun Red and Gold Headband
Enjoy your rewards!