If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
GIFTS

EA Play's January rewards cover Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, and sports games

Kick-off the new year with some cool in-game items.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Electronic Arts has announced the monthly rewards EA Play members will be handed this month.

If you are a subscriber who plays Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, FIFA 23, Madden NFL 23, GRID Legends, or NHL 23, you'll have some new in-game items to use.

Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event

Here's what you're getting:

  • Apex Legends: Arc of Gold Weapon Charm (now through February 13)
  • Battlefield 2042: Rare Earth Weapon Skin for M5A3 (now through February 1)
  • Madden NFL 23: MUT Ultimate Team EA Play January Pack (now through February 6); the Yard EA Play January Vanity Set
  • GRID Legends: EA Play January Event (now through January 30)
  • NHL 23: WOC Full Chel Heritage Set (now through January 31)
  • FIFA 23: FUT Hero Sami Al-Jaber Tifo Set; FUT Season 3 XP Boost; VOLTA Fantasy Winter Apparel and Coins; Pro Clubs Shogun Red and Gold Headband

Enjoy your rewards!

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch