EA Play's January rewards cover Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, and sports games

Electronic Arts has announced the monthly rewards EA Play members will be handed this month.

If you are a subscriber who plays Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, FIFA 23, Madden NFL 23, GRID Legends, or NHL 23, you'll have some new in-game items to use.

Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event

Here's what you're getting:

Apex Legends : Arc of Gold Weapon Charm (now through February 13)

: Arc of Gold Weapon Charm (now through February 13) Battlefield 2042 : Rare Earth Weapon Skin for M5A3 (now through February 1)

: Rare Earth Weapon Skin for M5A3 (now through February 1) Madden NFL 23 : MUT Ultimate Team EA Play January Pack (now through February 6); the Yard EA Play January Vanity Set

: MUT Ultimate Team EA Play January Pack (now through February 6); the Yard EA Play January Vanity Set GRID Legends : EA Play January Event (now through January 30)

: EA Play January Event (now through January 30) NHL 23 : WOC Full Chel Heritage Set (now through January 31)

: WOC Full Chel Heritage Set (now through January 31) FIFA 23: FUT Hero Sami Al-Jaber Tifo Set; FUT Season 3 XP Boost; VOLTA Fantasy Winter Apparel and Coins; Pro Clubs Shogun Red and Gold Headband

Enjoy your rewards!