E3 2023 dates revealed as show hosts separate public and business areas

Earlier this year, we reported that E3 will make its long-awaited return to its now-traditional home of Los Angeles Convention Center in 2023 – but beyond that, details were a little light.

Today, thanks to a huge article published by VG247 sibling, GI.biz, we've got a little more information on what E3 2023 will actually look like, this time around. And confirmation of dates.

First up, the E3 2023 dates. For 2023, the show will return for a four-day expo from Tuesday, June 13 through Friday, June 16, 2023, and will feature separate industry and consumer days and spaces.

Business Days: E3 Business Days will take place June 13 to June 15, and are reserved for registered industry personnel. There will be dedicated, industry-only halls and spaces, and media will be able to go hands-on with upcoming games showcased by developers and publishers from around the world (just like in events past).

Gamer Days: Taking place on June 15 and June 16 (in a different hall than the industry area), these public-focused days invite consumers to go hands-on with games at the show, where they will have the chance to meet developers, content creators, media personalities, and more. A dedicated theater of content, open to ticket holders, will run during these days and offer deep-dive looks at highly anticipated titles.

E3 is coming back as a real-life in-person event.

ReedPop and the ESA have also confirmed that "E3 will support and uplift partnered digital events taking place starting June 11 and running throughout the show".

"Our vision is to reunite the industry by re-establishing the traditional E3 week, bring back that spark, and restore E3's role as a truly magical global showcase event for game creators and consumers,” says ReedPop VP of gaming, Kyle Marsden-Kish.

Expect events, shows, and panels at E3 2023.

E3 2023 will be the first proper E3 show in four years: E3 2022 was cancelled altogether earlier this year, and E3 2021 was an online-only affair thanks to the continued threat of the coronavirus pandemic. E3 2020 was also cancelled for the same reason. After a few years where we've seen publishers and developers host their own showcases over the whole summer (and beyond), there's consumer and commercial appetite for a unified event, holding it all together.

If you want more information, or if you want to check out confirmed exhibitors, hotel and travel guides, event schedules, and more besides, you can head on over to the official E3 website.

Disclaimer: E3 2023 will be overseen by the Entertainment Software Association in partnership with ReedPop, the events giant behind PAX, New York Comic Con, EGX, and Star Wars Celebration. ReedPop is VG247’s owner.

