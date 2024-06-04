Dune Part 2 is still 2024's biggest hit at the box office, but its director isn't actually all that happy about it

Nothing has managed to topple Dune Part 2 at the box office so far this year, and director Denis Villeneuve is "disappointed" about it.

Generally, one might assume that being the biggest film of the year would be something to be happy about, potentially celebrate even. For Villeneuve, that isn't the case though, as while he was in Toronto last week to receive the Academy Icon Award at the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards (via Deadline), the director shared that he was "disappointed to still be number one," referencing Dune Part 2 still sitting as the most successful film of the year so far. The sequel has grossed over $711 million at the box office, having been released back in March, and the only thing to have come close is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire at $567 million.

"I hope soon that there will be other successes at the box office," continued Villeneuve. "I hope, sooner or later, that this summer box office will be much better." The director did explain his reasoning behind his disappointment though, saying, "I think we need movies that are theatrical experiences, that will fully embrace the power of the theatre, and I'm not just talking about Dune 2. Of course I'm talking about many movies. A movie like Civil War, for instance, is a strong example of a movie that absolutely used the power of the theatre. I was lucky that Part 2 did reach the audience, I wish it would happen more often, honestly."

While it might not be the kind of film Villeneuve is talking about, one of the few big films coming out this year that could overtake it is likely the MCU's newest arrivals Deadpool & Wolverine, which is due out in July.

Dune Part 2 won't be the only entry in the sci-fi series this year either, as later this year, prequel series Dune: Prophecy will give a bit of insight into the history of the world, 10,000 years before the birth of Paul Atreides.