Don't miss this fantastic $45 saving on the speedy 2TB Samsung T7 portable SSD

Retailers are trying to get ahead of Amazon's annual Prime Day sales event this week by offering similarly huge discounts on gaming and tech essentials. One of them is Best Buy, labelling these next couple of days as 'Black Friday in July'.

Samsung make some of the best storage drives, whether it's an SSD or a USB stick, often chosen as a reliable vendor by OEMs and traditional consumers. Their T7 is a small, portable SSD with blazing fast speeds, and the 2TB edition is currently down to just $114.99 over at Best Buy. That's a saving of $45 on a great portable SSD.

Given it is rated to USB 3.2 Gen2 spec, you get some of the best speeds available in a portable drive. The read speeds can reach up to 1050MB/s and the write speeds up to 1000MB/s. This is up to 10 times faster than a traditional hard drive, so you'll save a huge amount of time over the lifespan of this device if you're upgrading from an old HDD.

Included is a short USB-C to USB-C cable, ensuring you can reach these fast speeds when transferring files. But there's also a USB-A adaptor, so there's backwards compatiblity if you're stuck with an older laptop or PC that doesn't have a USB-C port. And your data will remain safe as the drive can be encrypted up to 256-bit AES hardware security.

We can expect to see many more deals later this week as Amazon's Prime Day event begins tomorrow, and other retailers join in to challenge them with discounts of their own. It's the ideal time to buy a much needed gaming upgrade or new setup entirely, as the next sales period will probably take place over Black Friday. Follow our live blog over at Eurogamer where we're sharing the latest discounts we find.