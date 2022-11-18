If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Don't miss these early Black Friday discounts on Nintendo eShop cards and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Get cheap Switch gift cards and a 10% discount on digital games at VG247.
Whether you're looking to top up your Nintendo eShop credit, renew your Switch Online subscription or pick up a new digital game for your Nintendo Switch console, our VG247 store has got you covered- thanks to our new partnership with Famehype.

From the brand spanking new Pokémon Violet and Pokémon Scarlet to epic titles like The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Monster Hunter Rise, you'll find our (Wario) wares offer a strong bunch of games to suit all kinds of preferences. And, as a way to say thank you for supporting our site, you can currently claim a 10 per cent discount on all of the products below with the code "BLACKFRIDAY".

If you're visiting from outside of the UK and US, you'll have a smoother shopping experience by heading straight to our store. If it's your first visit, you'll see a pop up asking you to select your country and language. Be sure to click 'Select' and not the X in the corner, otherwise you won't be able to access any of the products.

Once you've added your chosen items to your basket, simply enter the code "BLACKFRIDAY" at the checkout, pop your personal deets in, and voila! A cheaper digital Switch game, eshop card or NSO membership will be sent immediately to your inbox! Take a look at some our offers below

VG247's recommended Black Friday deals

Nintendo eShop card $50

10% off with code BLACKFRIDAY

Nintendo eShop card £50

10% with code BLACKFRIDAY

Pokémon Scarlet Download Code UK

£44.99 with code BLACKFRIDAY

Pokémon Violet Download Code UK

£44.99 with code BLACKFRIDAY

Nintendo eShop credit in the US

US shoppers, if any of the games below take your fancy you will need to purchase a discounted eShop card to top up your credit and then purchase the game via the Nintendo eShop. We can't guarantee the games will be the same price on the eShop, but you will at least still be making a saving on the gift card.

Nintendo eShop card $10

10% off with code BLACKFRIDAY

Nintendo eShop card $20

10% off with code BLACKFRIDAY

Nintendo eShop card $50

10% off with code BLACKFRIDAY

Nintendo eShop credit in the UK

Nintendo eShop card £15

10% off with code BLACKFRIDAY

Nintendo eShop card £25

10% off with code BLACKFRIDAY

Nintendo eShop card £50

10% off with code BLACKFRIDAY

Nintendo eShop card £75

10% off with code BLACKFRIDAY

Nintendo eShop card £100

10% off with code BLACKFRIDAY

Nintendo Switch Online subscription deals

Nintendo Switch Online subscription 3 months Individual Membership

10% off with code BLACKFRIDAY

Nintendo Switch Online subscription 12 months Individual Membership

10% off with code BLACKFRIDAY

VG247 Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals in the UK

Game Builder Garage Download Code UK

£24.29 with code BLACKFRIDAY

Nintendo Switch Sports Download Code UK

£27.29 with code BLACKFRIDAY

Live A Live Download Code UK

£35.99 with code BLACKFRIDAY

Miitopia Download Code UK

£35.99 with code BLACKFRIDAY

Bayonetta 3 Download Code UK

£44.99 with code BLACKFRIDAY

Splatoon 3 Download Code UK

£44.99 with code BLACKFRIDAY

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Download Code UK

£44.99 with code BLACKFRIDAY

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes Download Code UK

£44.99 with code BLACKFRIDAY

Mario Strikers Battle League Football Download Code UK

£44.99 with code BLACKFRIDAY

Bravely Default II Download Code UK

£44.99 with code BLACKFRIDAY

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Download Code UK

£44.99 with code BLACKFRIDAY

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Furt Download Code UK

£44.99 with code BLACKFRIDAY

New Pokémon Snap Download Code UK

£44.99 with code BLACKFRIDAY

Mario Golf: Super Rush Download Code UK

£44.99 with code BLACKFRIDAY

Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir & Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind Download Code UK

£44.99 with code BLACKFRIDAY

A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism Download Code UK

£48.59 with code BLACKFRIDAY

Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition Download Code UK

£53.99 with code BLACKFRIDAY

Expansion Pass DLC

Doom Eternal: Rip and Tear Pack Download Code UK

£4.04 with code BLACKFRIDAY

Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Kit Download Code UK

£12.14 with code BLACKFRIDAY

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass Download Code UK

£16.19 with code BLACKFRIDAY

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Expansion Pass Download Code UK

£24.29 with code BLACKFRIDAY

If you've bought any codes from our store, we'd like to thank you again for supporting our site. And, just so you know, Famehype is a legit certified reseller so you can be rest assured that these keys are legit. Once you've proceeded through our guaranteed checkout and completed payment, your download codes will be sent immediately to your inbox for you to use as you please - whether it's redeeming the codes on your own account or gifting them!

Buying games digitally on the Nintendo eShop also means you can earn Nintendo Gold Points. These let you take money off your next purchase, or you can build these up to buy something in full. You may also accrue some Platinum Points, which let you shop the exclusive Nintendo Rewards Store- and I've gotta tell you, there are some pretty cool freebies on there, like an Animal Crossing Dodo Airlines foldable tote bag (I totally claimed this), gorgeous Nintendo art cards and much more.

You might also want to check out what else our new VG247 store has to offer, such as PlayStation Store gift cards, Xbox Game Pass memberships and digital Xbox games, and more.

And as you probably know, Black Friday is hurtling towards us like an unpredictable green shell as you read this, so make sure to bookmark this page and check out our other Black Friday offerings via our Deals hub to make sure you don't miss out on any savings.

