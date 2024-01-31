Tomorrow's Diablo 4 patch yet again makes Season 3 companion less useless, nerfs Vampiric monsters

After initially posting them ahead of time, Blizzard has now revealed the full set of patch notes for the next Diablo 4 patch. Update 1.3.1 is scheduled for tomorrow, February 1, and it’s a little on the lighter side in terms of interesting additions.

It is, however, the second patch to hit after the launch of Season of the Construct, and it’s yet another one that aims to adjust some of the new season’s most controversial elements.

The upcoming patch introduces a couple of fairly important balance tweaks for enemies/bosses with the Vampiric affix, as well as everyone’s favourite, Suppressors. Blizzard is reducing the amount of health a Vampiric monster can leech off you from 10% to 50% in World Tier 1, 20% to 10% in WT2, 35% to 15% in WT3, and 50% to 25% in WT4.

This won’t be the end of it, either, as Blizzard explained in the patch notes that a future update will make it so you know exactly which monster attack is the one that will heal it. Attacks with the Vampiric affix will, at that point, have a unique visual effect.

As for monsters with the Suppressor affix, the Suppressor Field will now no longer always be active. Instead, it will spawn for six seconds, and have between 50% and 75% uptime. What’s more, you can prevent the monster from spawning the field if you manage to Stun, Freeze, Knock Down, or Daze it.

Another neat quality of life change in 1.3.1 is that Nightmare Dungeon Sigils will now display the levels of monsters within the dungeon, which are obviously tied to the Sigil’s Tier.

Loads of those getting buffed. | Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment.

The Season of the Construct side of the patch is a little more straightforward. Blizzard is boosting the effectiveness of many of the Seneschal Companion’s abilities. Everything listed below is getting a buff, which should hopefully allow the little fella to have more of an impact on combat.

Gyrate: Damage increased by 30%.

Pummel: Damage increased by 30%.

Bushwhack: Damage increased by 20%.

Impale: Damage increased by 30%.

Focus Fire: Damage increased by 20%.

Lightning Bolt: Damage increased by 20%.

Firefly: Damage increased by 10%.

Tempest: Damage increased by 10%.

Reconstruct: Healing increased from 22% to 32% of Maximum Life at level 1. At level 10, the healing is increased from 40% to 50% of Maximum Life.

Frigid Support: Damage increased from 50% to 60% of the Supported Skill's Damage.

Bleeding Support: Damage increased from 50% to 60% of the Supported Skill's Damage.

Electrocution Support: Damage increased from 50% to 60% of the Supported Skill's Damage.

Poison Support: Damage increased from 50% to 60% of the Supported Skill's Damage.

Dusk Support: Damage increased from 50% to 60% of the Supported Skill's Damage.

Burning Support: Damage increased from 50% to 60% of the Supported Skill's Damage.

In case you missed it, Diablo 4's next limited-time event is Lunar Awakening, and it arrives next week across both Realms. Read on below for the many, many bug fixes you can expect in patch 1.3.1.

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not read out Available Points in the skill tree or paragon menus.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader didn't function properly when viewing possible Affixes when enchanting.

Fixed an issue where the Screen reader didn't announce if an active Governing Stone would function with a highlighted Tuning Stone.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader pronounced the rank incorrectly when ranking up the Seneschal.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader didn't properly communicate the text related to Smoldering Ashes.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader didn’t read out the titles of the Tabs in the Social Menu.

Season of the Construct

Fixed an issue where Season Journey Chapters V and VI did not reflect the Item Power for the rewards received from completing the chapters.

Fixed an issue where Ayuzhan was missing from the Gatehall after the Seasonal Questline was completed.

Fixed an issue where Ayuzhan didn't attack enemies during The Tumor quest.

Fixed an issue where a Duplicate Ayuzhan could be seen during the A Body Stolen, A Body Made quest. (Look in my eyes—I've got double vision).

Fixed an issue where A Body Stolen, a Body Made could have progression blocked if all enemies were killed before the objective updates to Destroy the Corrupted Runestones.

Fixed an issue where the fog wall encounter in the A Body Stolen, a Body Made quest could malfunction when playing in a party.

Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck between a wall and a chest during The Miracle quest.

Fixed an issue where items carried on the player character's back could become invisible during The Miracle quest.

Fixed an issue where The World He Knew quest could not be completed if all Seneschal stones had already been upgraded to max level.

Fixed an issue where The World He Knew quest displayed that the player must craft a Tuning Stone, when instead the objective is to craft a Seneschal Cache.

Fixed an issue where progressing through the Drums of the Vault quest could cause instability in Local Co-op play.

Fixed multiple issues where quest progression for A Suppurated Wound could be blocked if the player teleported away and back.

Fixed an issue where the dungeon could be left before completing The Ennead quest.

Fixed an issue where the Seneschal ability Gyrate displayed an incorrect damage value for the next rank of the ability.

Fixed an issue where Chill stacks from the Seneschal's Frigid Support ability would not apply in certain circumstances, such as when the player dies and is revived.

Fixed an issue where Damage Over Time effects applied by a Seneschal did not benefit from Class Passives or Legendary item effects, such as Burning damage not benefiting from Sorcerer's Warmth.

Fixed various other UI issues related to the Seneschal.

Fixed an issue where Seneschal Caches could be opened before acquiring a Seneschal, which would result in getting nothing from the Cache.

Fixed an issue where Tuning and Governing Stone's rarities didn't display properly when socketed.

Fixed an issue where Slowing Tuning Stones had the wrong name in the tooltip when dropped on the ground.

Fixed an issue where multiple Tuning Stone tooltips wouldn't update when paired with a Duration Stone.

Fixed an issue where Son of Malphas could be damaged by traps, which could lead to players first encountering him with low health.

Fixed an issue where Turret traps could fire invisible projectiles.

Fixed an issue where Lightning Floor traps could still affect player characters with various Immune effects active, such as Bloodmist or Deep Freeze.

Fixed an issue where Rotating Pillar traps could not fully go back underground if the player died and came back to where the trap was.

Fixed an issue where the visual effect for damage over time applied by trapped chests did not last the entire duration of the damage.

Fixed an issue where the Gatehall displayed an Alchemist as an available service in the map.

Fixed an issue where the Ritual of Undoing menu displayed placeholder text.

Fixed an issue where players couldn't use Leave Dungeon while inside the Library in various circumstances.

Fixed an issue where the warning prompt about removing charges was missing when using Leave Dungeon to exit a Vault.

Various miscellaneous fixes for the Seasonal Questline.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where the Ring of Starless Skies wouldn't grant stacks when casting channeled skills.

Fixed an issue where a Rogue being Frozen mid-Dash could be unable to cast any Skills.

Fixed an issue where Bloodmarked could not be cleansed if it was applied while mounted.

Fixed an issue where Whirlwind could channel and stay in place when using keyboard navigation or in certain circumstances when using a controller.

Dungeons and Strongholds

Fixed an issue where Animus could not drop in the Broken Bulwark or Dark Ravine, which would block progression.

Fixed an issue where the fog wall in the Zenith could be passed through while the player was under the effect of a Conduit Shrine.

Fixed an issue where the Slay all Enemies objective in various Dungeons could fail to update properly, which would block progression.

Fixed an issue where Baelgemoth in Tur Dulra could leave the boss arena if another player in the party was outside the fog wall.

Fixed an issue where players could sometimes not leave a Dungeon through the emote wheel action or the Dungeon’s entrance.

Fixed an issue where Watchmen could spawn outside the map in Light's Watch, which would block progression.

Fixed an issue where progression in the Fallen Temple could be blocked if the Idol was killed too quickly.

UI and UX

Fixed an issue where the Sorcerer's Incinerate skill didn't have additional visual effects when cast with 10+ Ranks.

Fixed an issue where hits from the Barbarian’s Frenzy did not display damage numbers consistently.

Fixed an issue where Damage over Time visual effects didn’t appear correctly on some Necromancers.

Fixed an issue where players could move around with keyboard controls while engaged in a trade.

Fixed an issue where movement was not interrupted when using keyboard controls and interacting with the Stash.

Fixed an issue where mouse interaction with chat could malfunction when keyboard controls were enabled.

Fixed an issue where the selection would not be saved when applying a Cosmetic in the Effects tab.

Fixed an issue where actions mapped to the action wheel could still function while in menus, which could cause odd behaviors.

Fixed an issue where Battle Pass rewards that granted a Title only displayed the prefix and not the suffix of the Title.

Fixed an issue where the names for the Enhanced Penetrating Shot and Improved Penetrating Shot skills were reversed.

Fixed an issue where the notification for new Cosmetics in the Stable wouldn't disappear.

Fixed an issue where stat comparisons between two items or when upgrading could display inaccurately if the item(s) being compared had multiple sources of the same stat (Ex: Comparing two totems with Cooldown Reduction—both have Cooldown Reduction as an inherent affix and as an additional affix).

Fixed an issue where assigned emotes could still be labeled as unassigned in the Emote menu.

Fixed an issue where the cursor would not be visible when opening a lore book while using keyboard navigation.

Fixed an issue where assigning Skills to number pad keys did not properly display what the Skill bindings were in the UI.

Fixed an issue where the players listed in Local Players were not sorted properly.

Fixed an issue where the Reset to Default button in options menus didn't function.

Fixed an issue where the game could become unstable when viewing the Well Supplied Challenge in Collections.

Fixed multiple issues where the settings for changing between keyboard and mouse navigation had slightly inaccurate description text.

Fixed multiple instances where fog of war was not displaying properly.

Various quality-of-life fixes for Respec Mode.

Miscellaneous