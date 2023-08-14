Diablo 4 1.1.2 patch speeds up Malignant farming, fixes the damn A Boon in the Tide bug

Now that we're in the post-patch 1.1.0 era of Diablo 4, Blizzard has been making good on its promise to share patch notes ahead of the release of patches. The next update, patch 1.1.2, arrives Tuesday, August 15 on all platforms.

1.1.2 is not going to be as big as either of the recent patches, so don't expect any major balance tweaks or massive new features. Instead, the update focuses mostly on fixing bugs. That said, it does bring a welcome tweak to Malignant Heart farming.

When you kill a Malignant Monster, they drop a Malignant Heart. Activating the heart (which spawns a tougher version of the same monster) used to take five seconds. After the patch, it will now take just two seconds - which should speed up that grind just a little.

Players longing for the days of trade chat will be happy to know that everyone now starts in the Trade channel by default, which should hopefully make Diablo 4 a little more lively. If you don't want the constant spam of trade requests, you can easily turn that off in the in-game settings.

The stubborn A Boon in the Tide quest from the Seasonal Journey, which was not tracking for a lot of players, has also been fixed. This particular objective falls on Chapter 5, and it requires players to open one Tortured Gift chest at any Helltide event, except it never tracked.

Another fix comes to yet another annoying bug that prevented mount skills from being used after leaving a city. That has actually caught me off guard a few times when I realised they're inexplicably greyed out as if I was in town.

Read on below for the patch notes:

Gameplay updates

The wait time for a Malignant Monster to spawn after activating a Malignant Heart in the world has been reduced from 5 to 2 seconds.

Players are now in the Trade Channel by default. Navigate to the in-game settings to opt-out.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where Nightmare Dungeons could be repeated by promoting other party members to leader.

Fixed an issue where the Gathering Legions event could stop progressing even after defeating all nearby enemies.

Fixed an issue where Boulders cast with the Aspect of Metamorphic Stone equipped would not deal more than 100% damage.

Fixed an issue where the Agitated Winds malignant power would trigger when breaking destructible objects.

Fixed an issue where the Aspect of the Alpha Werewolf companions could float above the ground.

Fixed an issue where the Fury Against Fate quest couldn't be completed.

Fixed an issue where Iron Skin Elixirs could be obtained indefinitely by repeatedly accepting and abandoning the Desperate Remedies quest.

Fixed an issue where the Call of the Ancients quest would not progress if the party leader was dead when the boss was defeated.

Fixed an issue where the Call of the Ancients quest would not progress if Gharl was killed before his dialogue was triggered.

Fixed an issue where side quests for crafting items could direct the player to the wrong NPC.

Fixed an issue where white lines were appearing on the World Map.

Fixed an issue where the Season Journey menu could malfunction when finishing a chapter.

Fixed an issue where the notification for the World Boss appearance would malfunction if the player hadn't unlocked Whispers of the Dead yet.

Fixed an issue where linking an item in chat wouldn't display properly in the Battle.net app.

Fixed an issue where the Holding Back the Flood quest marker would display on Dungeon exits but not on the world map.

The tooltips for the Caged Heart of Tal'Rasha and Caged Heart of the Great Feast now correctly state that their bonuses are additive instead of multiplicative.

The tooltip for the Caged Heart of Determination had its description updated to clarify that it specifically reduces resource draining effects from enemies.