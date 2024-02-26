Blizzard will finally show off Diablo 4's Trials and the Gauntlet this week, so let's hope that also includes a release date

Feels like it's been a while since Blizzard talked to the community, but the Diablo 4 developer will return with another Campfire Chat developer showcase. The livestream takes place this Thursday, and will cover a couple of previously discussed features.

This one seems a little low-key, but here’s what we can expect.

Blizzard announced at the end of the week that it’s bringing back the Diablo 4 Campfire Chat for another edition on Thursday, February 29. Kicking off at 11am PT, 2pm ET, 7pm UK, the livestream will offer a first look at Trials, and another update on the Gauntlet.

You may recall that the Gauntlet, which is Diablo 4’s repeatable dungeon with a leaderboard attached, was recently delayed indefinitely. The announcement didn’t say whether we can expect a new release date for the Gauntlet in this week’s stream, but that’s what many are hoping for.

Regardless, Trials and the Gauntlet appear to be close enough to the finish line that a segment of the show will be dedicated to developers and certain content creators playing the new content.

Outside of the usual run of balance updates and such, the announcement also teased “bloodthirsty powers” making a return. This is more than likely Vampiric Powers from Season of Blood arriving in the Eternal/Seasonal realm in a different form. They could take the form of affixes attached to new pieces of gear, similar to how some Malignant Powers were brought back as rings in Season 2.

As always, community director Adam Fletcher will be hosting, and he’ll be joined by associate game director Joseph Piepiora, and lead live class designer Adam Jackson. You’ll be able to watch on Diablo’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

Recent weeks have not been kind to Diablo 4. After the underwhelming launch of Season 3, the developer released several patches in an attempt to lessen the effects of the new season’s controversial mechanics. As more and more players felt okay to put Diablo 4 on the backburner, a big competitor arrived to grab their attention, in the form of Last Epoch. All the while, Blizzard decided to make news in the most frustrating and bizarre ways.

Let’s see if Blizzard has an ace up its sleeve to salvage whatever it can from Season of the Construct, or convince players to return somehow.