Four free Diablo 4 battle pass tier skips available for anyone with Prime Gaming

The first season of Diablo 4 continues to chug along. Now that we're past all the turmoil of the pre-season patch, things have evidently settled in with more regular updates that seem to have been well received so far.

Which basically means we're in the grind phase of the season right now, making this particular Prime Gaming freebie all the more welcome. Rather than mount trophies or weapon skins, this one is a simple four-tier skips anyone can use on the Season of the Malignant battle pass.

You don't need to own the battle pass, because you're always earning progress every time you play. Even if you're not interested in buying it, there are several free tiers you can unlock, so the tier skips come in handy regardless.

To claim the tier skips, simply head over to the Diablo 4 page on Prime Gaming, and log in if you aren't already. Obviously, you'll need to link your Battle.net account to your Amazon Prime account, though you only need to do this once.

If you're unclear on how to do that, we've put together a guide on how to connect your Prime Gaming account with Battle.net.

This particular offer is available until September 7, so you have quite a bit of time to take advantage.