New Diablo 4 bug is actually something many players have been asking for

Season of the Construct is here for Diablo 4, and bug reports are starting to come in. Players have already come across a progress-blocking bug in the seasonal quest, which thankfully has a workaround.

No one likes bugs, of course, but some bugs can be very well received by players, for the simple reason that the “bug” is actually a feature many have been asking Blizzard for.

The new bug in question was first experienced by Reddit user Freeloader_, who posted about it on the Diablo 4 subreddit. The bug simply zoomes out the camera, increasing the field of view. From the screenshot they posted, it looks like the level of zoom is about on par with the one you get when you go to hand in quests to The Tree of Whispers, but a little closer than the World Boss level of zoom.

Incredibly, the bug appeared to persist for Freeloader, even after entering and leaving dungeons, leading some in the comments to ask them to never log out and continue enjoying the new level of zoom. Here’s what that looks like:

The comments are full of players pointing out how long-standing the request for a wider FOV, or at least an option to adjust the zoom level, has been. In fact, the question comes up at almost every developer livestream, and Blizzard’s answer is always the same: that the developer is looking into it but needs to solve some tech issues first.

Indeed, that level of zoom can already be achieved in Diablo 4, but only in certain instances, so we do know it’s possible. There is, of course, the concern that older consoles may not be able to handle the increased level of complexity in the frame, though Blizzard could always ship the feature on PC and current gen consoles only.

Predictably, many commenters are jealous of Freeloader, with some going as far as saying they’d happily pay for this as a feature. Others, however, hope that someone is going to find a way to easily replicate this in their own game.