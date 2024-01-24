Diablo 4 Season 3 immediately runs into an annoying bug, but there's a simple workaround

Right on schedule, Blizzard launched Diablo 4’s third season - Season of the Construct - worldwide last night. While the usual server gremlins weren’t there to ruin anyone’s fun, players quickly ran into a bug that’s part of the seasonal quest.

The Drums of the Vault quest, which is essential in upgrading your new Seneschal companion, is currently bugged.

As part of the quest, players are asked to interact with a brazier found at the Gatehall hub area. The problem is that sometimes, no matter what you do, you cannot interact with the brazier. Many players confirmed running into this bug on Reddit, as well as Blizzard’s own forums. The bug is platform agnostic, and can happen on consoles as well as PC.

It even looks like the Gatehall itself is sadly home to a few other bugs. Fortunately, for the Drums of the Vault quest bug at least, there’s a simple, if a bit inconvenient fix.

Blizzard quickly acknowledged the problem, confirming it’s currently working on a fix. Until then, however, community manager Marcus Kretz offered a workaround. You’ll simply need to enter a new server instance, so here’s how to do that.

Using a teleport from the hub (Gatehall).

Logging out and back into the game.

Exiting through the door back to the hub (Gatehall).

It is important to note that using a standard town portal will not work, as Kretz noted that will not change your instance, which is necessary for the workaround to, well, work.

At the time of this writing, there’s no timeframe as to when we can expect an official fix for this particular bug, but Blizzard has been proactive in the past in fixing major bugs quickly. Hopefully we won't have to wait too long for this one, considering how integral it is to quest progress.