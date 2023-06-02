Diablo 4 error code 315306 and 'unable to find valid license' has an easy fix

Diablo 4 is here, at least if you went for the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions of the game. The early access launch of Blizzard's premier ARPG has generally been amongst the least aggravating for players.

Queue times were short, disconnects rare, and crashes were kept to a minimum. But one error, which has persisted since the beta, has soured things for some players. That's the pesky error code 315306 'unable to find valid license for Diablo 4'.

What is error code 315306 'Unable to find valid license for Diablo 4'?

If you played any of Diablo 4's earlier tests, such as the beta and subsequent Server Slam weekend, you'll no doubt have come across error 315306. The error is intended to be displayed when the game's servers are unavailable.

For instance, attempting to play the beta before servers went live would throw out that error code, which is by design. However, with the early access launch for Deluxe/Ultimate Edition owners, some players have been getting the same error despite owning a copy, and servers definitely being live.

Players on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox have all reported receiving error 315306 - but there are actually different causes, and different suggested fixes for each.

How to fix Diablo 4 error code 315306 and 'unable to find valid license'

Assuming you've made sure you own the Deluxe/Ultimate Edition of the game, and that your internet connection is solid, let's get into the potential solutions for each platform.

PC

For PC, the issue has to do with the Battle.net launcher, which is known to have caused players some pain with Blizzard launches over the years. The fix involves resetting/clearing the launcher's cache.

To do this, Blizzard recommends first changing the region, which can be done by logging out, picking a different region through the cogwheel icon above the name, then logging back in. Alternatively, you reinstall Battle.net, or at worst, reset your password.

There are far fewer reports about this now, so the issue should be completely resolved on Blizzard's end, but keep those fixes in mind if you do run into the problem.

PlayStation

PlayStation's 315306 error is the most tricky to fix. The running theory is that it has something to do with the way the PlayStation Store recognises game licenses. While Blizzard has already fixed it for the majority of players, and confirmed that Sony is looking into it on its end as well, you may still run into it.

The solution is to simply start downloading a game you have not downloaded before, or make a purchase on the store. For instance, if you claimed PlayStation Plus games in the past but never downloaded them, just start downloading any of them and that should clear whatever was blocking it.

Other players found luck by buying something cheap on the PlayStation Store, and some opted for an in-game currency bundle for Diablo 4 worth $2. Blizzard stressed that you should not need to purchase anything to fix the problem, but it's an option that many found useful nonetheless.

Xbox

The reason why this is happening on Xbox has to do with the console's family sharing feature. Typically, owning the game on a single (main) account is enough for two players on two separate consoles to play together - so long as one of them is constantly connected to the internet.

However, early access privileges do not extend to the second account. In other words, only the account that purchased a copy can play. This will likely change when the game officially launches on June 6, as players have been sharing the game during previous betas.

However, Blizzard could choose to block family sharing, so we'll have to wait and see. For now, Xbox players are limited to couch co-op, or buying separate copies for each account.

What's next for Diablo error code 315306?

Ideally, you shouldn't run into this problem again after trying the fixes listed above. Blizzard has said it's aware of the issue, and has already made headway into fixing it. Because the causes on each platform are different, there's a lot of noise out there about how to fix it.

The error code itself is not descriptive, and can show up for a variety of different reasons. This is why it's crucial to try the suggested fixes first before submitting a ticket to Blizzard support.

