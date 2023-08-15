Diablo 4 dungeon gives out so much XP per minute that it's probably getting patched soon

Diablo 4 is a loot game, so it's inevitable that players are always going to try and find the best, most efficient ways of levelling up and farming loot. Smart players have already put together a list of the best Diablo 4 dungeons and strongholds to farm, but it doesn't stop there.

Recently, another, equally important discovery was made. The dungeon Domhainne Tunnels, which may appear to be like any other dungeon in the game, was discovered to have an unmatched quality. That being: the amount of XP it awards players every minute they spend fighting monsters within.

Domhainne Tunnels is a Scosglen dungeon whose standard (non-Nightmare) version can get you from level 1, all the way to level 40 in around two hours! The dungeon appears to have benefited heavily form the recent increase to monster density in patch 1.1.1, perhaps to an unusual degree.

The monster density change was specifically made to Nightmare Dungeons in order to buff their XP payouts, but seems to have also affected the normal version of certain dungeons. Domhainne Tunnels was already one of the best Nightmare Dungeons, in terms of XP gain per minute, but being able to run Nightmare Dungeons requires your character to be around level 50.

But, according to content creator Raxxanterax, Domhainne Tunnels is even better for levelling up your new character from 1 to 40, just by grinding its opening section for about two hours. Raxxanterax's video below shows how easy it is to do.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The only thing is that you'll need to re-run the first section of the dungeon repeatedly for this to be efficient, not finish the entire dungeon or even free the prisoners. Simply load in, kill everything in the opening area, and leave the dungeon, reset it, and repeat.

Looking at how much XP can be gained in such a short time, Domhainne Tunnels will likely get patched. Today's upcoming patch 1.1.2 doesn't feature any changes there, but Blizzard could always hotfix it if it deems it too powerful that it's taking players away from other dungeons/activities.

Thanks, PC Gamer.