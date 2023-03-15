Diablo 4 beta release date, start time, and preload

The Diablo 4 Open Beta will soon be upon us, and Blizzard has provided additional details on what to expect, and when we can pre-load content.

The Diablo 4 beta is being released in two phases: If you've pre-ordered Diablo 4, you'll be able to access the Early Access Beta this weekend, and if you haven't, you'll be able to jump into the Open Beta with everyone else the weekend after.

We have provided everything you need to know about accesssing and playing the Diablo IV beta:

Diablo 4 Early Access Beta release date

The Diablo 4 Early Access Beta is releases on Friday 17 March 2023. The times for each region can be found below:

9am PT

12pm ET

4pm GMT

5pm CEST

The Early Access Beta closes just two days later on Sunday 19 March 2023 at 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 7pm GMT and 8pm CEST. Don't worry if you don't manage to do all you wanted to in the early Access beta though, the Open Beta happens the weekend after, and all your progress carries across. It's important to note that while your progress is carried through the betas, no progress will be carried across to the final release of the game – so be careful.

Diablo 4 Open Beta release date

The Diablo 4 Open Beta is launching on Friday 24 March 2023. The times for each region can be found below:

9am PT

12pm ET

4pm GMT

5pm CEST

Again, the Open Beta closes just two days later on Sunday 26 March 2023 at 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 7pm GMT and 8pm CEST.

How to get into the Diablo 4 Early Access Beta

You will be able to take part in the Diablo 4 Early Access Beta if you pre-ordered any version of the game. Here's how:

On PC: Launch the Battle.net client. If Diablo 4 is not already in your favorites bar, you can add it by clicking on the plus icon. Alternatively, you can find the game by accessing the All Games page. You’ll see Diablo 4 at the top of the list. Once you get to the Diablo 4 Game Page, click the blue button that says Install. The game will install, and once available, click Play to launch.

On Xbox: Launch the Xbox Store and search for Diablo 4 Open Beta. Select Download.

On PlayStation: Launch the PlayStation Store and search for Diablo 4 Open Beta. Select Download.

Alternatively, you may have a Diablo 4 Early Access Beta code. Codes are being issued to people that pre-ordered a physical version, or alongside certain promotions. In the US, KFC customers that purchased the Double Down burger were able to claim an Early Access Beta code. While in the UK O2 Priority members and Virgin Media customers will be able to claim the a code from today (Wednesday 15 March) at 4pm GMT.

If you have a Diablo 4 beta code here's how to redeem it:

Go to diablo.com/beta and log in or create your Battle.net account.

Enter your code and select your gaming platform and region (if applicable) from the drop-down menu.

Be sure to check your selections before clicking the Redeem button.

A success page will confirm that your code was valid and claimed to the account.

For PC players, your account will be flagged for access right away.

For console players, a platform-specific code to download the beta will be emailed to the address associated with your Battle.net account closer to the start of early access.

How to pre-load the Diablo 4 beta?

If you want to jump into the beta as soon as it launches, you can pre-load it ready. Below are the dates and times for when you can begin to pre-load the betas:

Diablo 4 Early Access Beta : Wednesday 15 March from 9am PT, 12pm ET, 4pm GMT and 5pm CEST.

: Wednesday 15 March from 9am PT, 12pm ET, 4pm GMT and 5pm CEST. Diablo 4 Open Beta: Wednesday 22 March from 9am PT, 12pm ET, 4pm GMT and 5pm CEST.

Diablo 4 beta online requirements

If you are playing the beta on consoles, an Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus subscription will not be required to play the beta in most regions. However, in Germany a PlayStation Plus subscription will be required due to ratings requirements. And once Diablo 4 is released in June, an Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus subscription will be required to access some of the game’s multiplayer features.

Diablo 4 | Inside the Game - The World of Sanctuary

Diablo 4 beta PC specs

Blizzard has provided the minimum and recommended requirements for PC to point you in the right direction. During both the Open Beta and at launch, Diablo 4 will not support ray tracing, but this is a feature the studio plans to add sometime after launch.

It's worth noting that Diablo 4 will attempt to run on hardware below minimum specifications, including HDDs, dual-core CPUs, and Integrated GPUs. However, know that the game experience may be significantly diminished.

Minimum Requirements for PC

Settings to run the Diablo 4 beta at 1080p native resolution / 720p render resolution, low graphics settings, 30 fps.

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8100

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 45 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

Recommended Specifications for PC

Settings to run the Diablo 4 beta at 1080p resolution, medium graphics settings, 60fps.

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD R3-1300X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 45 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

The Ashava boss that players can test their skills against in the Diablo 4 beta.

Diablo 4 beta rewards

Blizzard is offering rewards to players who jump into the Diablo 4 beta. Whatever rewards you unlock will be available at launch when you get the full game.

The rewards are:

Initial Casualty Title : Earned by reaching Kyovashad with one character.

: Earned by reaching Kyovashad with one character. Early Voyager Title : Earned by reaching Level 20 on one character.

: Earned by reaching Level 20 on one character. beta Wolf Pack Cosmetic Item: This utterly adorable item is earned by reaching Level 20 on one character.

What's in the Diablo 4 beta?

During both beta weekends, you will be able to explore the early game of Diablo 4, including the campaign via the Prologue and the entirety of Act 1. The first zone, Fractured Peaks, can be explored at your leisure.

While the betas are live, your character can only level up to Level 25; however, you are welcome to continue playing until the beta ends.

It's worth noting the beta experience isn't finalized, so you may encounter performance issues, outages, and come across things that are broken. After the betas conclude, Blizzard will evaluate all feedback to make changes as needed.

During the early access weekend, you will have access to three classes: Barbarian, Rogue, and Sorcerer. Once the Open Beta weekend comes around, the Druid and Necromancer classes will be added to the list. For more information on the different classes, hit up the official character page.

You can have a maximum of 10 characters per Battle.net account. After reaching Level 25 with one character, you can roll another class and start slaughtering demons again at will.

Progress will transfer from early access to Open Beta weekends, but all characters and progress made during these weekends will be wiped once the beta ends. So, don't grow too attached to your characters.

Play some couch co-op

On all consoles that support Diablo 4, via couch co-op, you can enlist a friend to play with you. When using couch co-op during the early access weekend, only one player will be required to have official access to the beta while the second player will need to have their Battle.net and console-specific accounts linked.

Online 4-player co-op will also be available during this time. To play this way during the early access weekend, everyone, excluding those playing couch co-op, are required to have official access.

Note that dispatching demons while near any player will grant you 5% bonus experience and 10% if near a member of your party.

Explore the world

Fractured Peaks is where you will start off in the prologue. After completion, you will venture to the Fractured Planes where you can start exploring. While just a small slice of the game, there is still much to do and discover along your demon-slaying journey.

In the mountains is the city of Kyovashad. This is a safe zone where you can repair and purchase new gear, upgrade your health potion, access the Stash, and much more.

The Main Questline of Diablo 4 consists of multiple Acts. You can look for Main Questline markers on your map, but there are numerous Side Quests too. If you find yourself near the town of Nevesk, check out the Woodsman of Nevesk Side Quest and one of the nearby Altars of Lilith. Created by Lilith’s first children, you will find the Altars located throughout Sanctuary. Finding them provides a permanent boost to the Core Stats of all characters on the Eternal Realm.

While adventuring in the more snowy region, you may come across World and Legion Events. World Events are small experiences that crop up at random within the zone. These may require you to do things such as escorting a character or feeding bloodthirsty obelisks. World Events can usually be completed within a couple of minutes, and while completely optional, they always provide a reward. There will be many World Events during the betas and you can complete them with other players too.

Legion Events are longer, more challenging experiences, so be sure you are well-prepared before going into one. You may wish to take other players with you as well. These events will usually be marked on your map, but are sometimes revealed after conquering a Stronghold. Complete a Legion Event and you’ll be rewarded. Like World Events, Legion Events are optional and can be completed more than once.

Then, there are dungeons, the cornerstone of the Diablo universe. Diablo 4 and the betas will have no shortage of dungeons to explore, and the recommended level to complete one is displayed on your map. Dungeons are a great place to earn useful gear for even more threatening encounters, such as world bosses.

Fight a World Boss

If you are seeking a challenge, you can try to take on World Bosses. You will find journal entries scattered around telling of sightings of the massive plague bearer Ashava. This monstrosity makes use of her massive forearm blades that can cut through stone and flesh alike. She can also coat the ground in poison. There is a way to weaken Ashava, but unfortunately, that journal entry is unreadable.

Because World Bosses are so formidable, it is best to come prepared and bring others along for the fight. Besting a World Boss will reward you with a sizeable loot drop.

Here’s when you’ll have an opportunity to combat Ashava during both beta weekends:

March 18

10am, 12pm, 10pm, and midnight PT

1pm, 3pm, 1am, and 3am ET

4pm, 7pm, 5am, 7am GMT

5pm, 8pm, 6am, 8am CEST

March 25

10am, 12pm, 10pm, and midnight PT

1pm, 3pm, 1am, and 3am ET

4pm, 7pm, 5am, 7am GMT

5pm, 8pm, 6am, 8am CEST

Diablo 4 is available for digital pre-purchase as a Standard edition ($69.99), Deluxe edition ($89.99), and Ultimate edition ($99.99), has a release date of June 6, and will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Want more details on the upcoming release? Here's everything we know so far about Diablo 4 along with some thoughts on why it's not going to be like Diablo Immortal, or about its monetization strategy.