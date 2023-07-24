You can finish the Diablo 4 battle pass and not earn enough Platinum to buy a single item in the store

Since before the start of Diablo 4 's first season, Season of the Malignant, the season's battle pass has come under fire for its apparent lack of meaningful content, but also in how much of the premium currency (Platinum) it awards to players who complete it.

While there is no particular standard in this area, plenty of games - such as Call of Duty/Warzone - offer enough premium currency rewards to buy the next one, meaning that you'd only need to buy one battle pass. This assumes, of course, that you grind every battle pass all the way through.

But Diablo 4's battle pass does not give out enough Platinum to buy the next one, which is surprising, considering that both Call of Duty and Diablo are Activision Blizzard games, not to mention the fact their monetisation models are almost identical.

That's not all, however, as it seems Blizzard just had another gut punch in store for players who opted to buy the Season 1 battle pass. As spotted by Reddit user Caddy-Whompus, finishing up the battle pass only earns you 666 Platinum.

While we appreciate Blizzard's commitment to the Hell/666 theme and all (the developer even revealed Diablo 4 had made $666 million from its first week sales alone), this is one area where it didn't need to commit to the bit.

That's because 666 Platinum is not enough to buy a single item in the in-game premium store, as prices start at 800 platinum. If you want to buy something, you'd have to either save up your Platinum from multiple seasons, or simply bring out your credit card and make up the difference.

On its own, it's not a major deal, but it's yet another thing that ruins players' feelings on Season 1, particularly after the major nerf patch. While Blizzard is already working on changing the way it releases patches, much of those changes remain.

We are, of course, getting another patch around two weeks from now, which is poised to restore players' faith in the game somewhat with a host of balance tweaks and gameplay changes - all of which will be discussed ahead of the patch's release this time. Look forward to the next Campfire Chat on Friday, July 28.