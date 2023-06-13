If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
HAIL SATAN

Diablo 4 made $666 million in sales in under a week

We still don't have sales figures for Diablo 4, but the game has made a killing in its first week on sale.

Diablo 4 gallowvine: A large woman with thick horns and a jagged black dress is depicted in relief against a pale light shining through a stained glass window
Activision Blizzard has announced that Diablo 4 has made $666 million in sales just in the game's first five days on sale. The number is likely adjusted a little to fit Diablo's Satanic themes, but it's an impressive milestone nonetheless.

The news comes a week after Blizzard announced that Diablo 4 is its fastest-selling game ever in its long and storied history, so it makes sense that it managed to make so much money.

It is no surprise how well Diablo 4 has been doing in sales.

Unfortunately, the publisher still hasn't revealed any hard sales numbers. The $666 million is based on sell-through, meaning copies sold to customers and not simply shipped to retailers. More interestingly, it does not include any microtransaction sales - which Diablo 4 has plenty of - so the game's actual revenue is likely a lot higher.

Diablo 4 was also the number one game one Twitch from June 1 (early access launch) to June 9. That also broke Blizzard's records for hours streamed, as well as hours watched over a similar period. It helps that the company partnered with Twitch for a big, multi-week Twitch Drops event that will continue to go on until July 3.

There's plenty more Diablo 4 coverage at the link. If you need help with anything specefic, one visit to our Diablo 4 beginners guide may be what you need.

