How to earn the free Diablo 4 Twitch Drops and what they are

As it's been doing with many big game launches, Twitch has partnered up with the developers of Diablo 4 to give players some themed in-game cosmetics just by watching streamers play the action-RPG.

The first batch of Twitch Drops for Diablo 4 is live now, and getting them is fairly simple, and we're going to detail exactly how you can do so.

There's actually a considerable number of items to earn in Diablo 4's Twitch Drops campaign. The event is spread over four weeks, with each offering unique items. The first week, which is live now, has four rewards to earn. Each week after that has two rewards.

Blizzard even dedicated each week to a certain class, so you can tune in only for the rewards you care about - although all of them look nice.

How to earn the Diablo 4 Twitch Drops

The first thing you need to do, even before watching Diablo 4 Twitch streams where Drops are active, is to make sure your Battle.net account is linked to your Twitch account. Without that, you won't be able to earn any rewards.

The process is straightforward. Simply log into your Battle.net account on the website, and navigate to the Connections area under your Account Settings. There, you can see whether you already have a Twitch account linked.

If not, just click 'Connect' and log into the Twitch account you want linked with your Battle.net account.

One major thing to keep in mind is that you need to claim each reward individually after you earn it. In other words, once you unlock the three-hour drop, immediately claim it if you want to earn progress towards the six-hour reward. Your watch time will not count towards the next drop if you are yet to claim the first, and so forth. This goes for all four weeks.

The good news is that you don't need to own Diablo 4 to earn any of those rewards, so watch to your heart's content and the rewards will be waiting for you if/when you do buy the game.

Week One Diablo 4 Twitch Drops.

Diablo 4 Week One Twitch Drops: Rogue and Necromancer

The first week is currently live, having kicked off at the launch of Diablo 4 overnight. You have until Sunday, June 11 at 11:59pm PDT / 7:59am BST (June 12).

If you watch three hours of Diablo 4 on Twitch, you'll get the Azurehand Back-Stabber Dagger, and Azurehand Heart-Piercer Sword Weapon Recolors. Make that six hours and you also receive the Matron-Sigil Coffer (Rogue), and Progenitor Favor (Necromancer) Back Trophy.

Week Two Diablo 4 Twitch Drops.

Diablo 4 Week Two Twitch Drops: Sorcerer

The second week is entirely Sorcerer-focused. It kicks off Monday, June 12 at 12am PDT / 8am BST. It wraps up a week later on Sunday, June 18 at 11:59pm PDT / 7:59am BST (June 19).

Watching three hours of Diablo 4 on Twitch gets you the Azurehand Spell-Slinger Wand Weapon Recolor. At six hours you also earn the Hellrune Tabernacle Back Trophy.

Week Three Diablo 4 Twitch Drops.

Diablo 4 Week Three Twitch Drops: Druid

Druids get their turn on the third week, which begins Monday, June 19 at 12am PDT / 8am BST. The third week ends Sunday, June 25 at 11:59pm PDT / 7:59am BST (June 26).

The first reward is earned by watching three hours of Diablo 4 on Twitch, and it's the Azurehand Head-Cleaver Weapon Recolor. After six hours of watch time, you also receive the Font of the Mother Back Trophy.

Week Four Diablo 4 Twitch Drops.

Diablo 4 Week Four Twitch Drops: Barbarian

Blizzard has left Barbarians until the final week of the event. Considering how overpowered they were, we'd say it's a fair trade.

Week Four arrives Monday, June 26 at 12am PDT / 8am BST. You have until Sunday, July 2 at 11:59pm PDT / 7:59am BST (July 3) to claim your rewards.

Players who watch three hours of Diablo 4 on Twitch will get the Azurehand Skull-Crusher for their Barbarian. At six hours, they also earn the Matriarch’s Mantle Back Trophy.

Diablo 4 Primal Instinct Mount Twitch Drop.

Diablo 4 Streamer Donation Twitch Drops

Lastly, if you're feeling generous, there's one more reward you can earn. This one is active now until the very end of the campaign, Sunday, July 2 at 11:59pm PDT / 7:59am BST (July 3). By gifting the audience of the channel you're watching two Twitch subscriptions of any tier, you get the Primal Instinct Mount.

Click here for a list of all Twitch channels [PDF] that are taking part in this Diablo 4 event.

Click here for a list of all Twitch channels [PDF] that are taking part in this Diablo 4 event.