Diablo 4 is already Blizzard's fastest-selling game ever

Blizzard has announced that Diablo 4, which officially released today, is the studio's fastest-selling title of all time.

The game saw the highest pre-launch unit sales on both consoles and PC.

Watch on YouTube Diablo 4 - does it need to be an open-ended MMO?

In the four days since early access started on June 1, Diablo 4 has been played for 93 million hours, or over 10,000 years, which is the equivalent of playing 24 hours a day since the beginning of human civilization.

"This is a moment years in the making for the Diablo 4 team," said Rod Fergusson, general manager of Diablo. "We're extremely proud to offer players the richest story ever told in a Diablo game.

"Since the game was first announced in 2019, the support from millions of players around the world drove us toward this release of our dark vision of Sanctuary. Hail Lilith, Blessed Mother."

Set 50 years after the events of Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls, the game opens with the summoning of Lilith back to the mortal realm. The lands have become infested with horrific creatures, and only you can stand against the threat of chaos.

The game features an expansive overworld that you can explore as one of five classes, and you can choose how you want to progress and build your skills. The land of Sanctuary is diverse and features different biomes and demonic beasts across five regions and over 120 dungeons. There are also dozens of side-quests.

After completing the main storyline, you can explore end-game activities to further your adventures and grow even more powerful. You can partake in the regularly occurring Helltide, delve into Nightmare Dungeons, use the updated Paragon Board system, take on bounties in Whispers of the Dead, and battle other players in the Fields of Hatred, which offer designated grounds for battling other players.

It doesn't end there, as various seasons and expansions providing new gameplay features, questlines, characters, challenges, and Legendary loot are on the way.

If you're just getting started with the game, our Diablo 4 beginners guide has plent of information on builds, maps, and tips. Give it a read.