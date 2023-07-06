Diablo 4 patch note wishlist: The 66 item changelog this Druid veteran needs
A Diablo 4 player with over 400 hours on a single character has made a list of 66 things he wants to see made better in the game.
A little while after the release of Diablo 4, it seemed like the lustre had already worn off for a certain portion of the player base. More specifically, the people who have been playing the game non-stop since launch.
For many of that hardcore group, the cracks began to show in Diablo 4 earlier than they anticipated, and they've been telling everyone about a major lack of some basic quality of life features, an absence of any meaningful social systems, and an endgame that could sap all enjoyment out of the grind.
Blizzard made what few changes it could in subsequent updates, most recently with a big patch that made all classes more powerful, and boosted endgame XP gains. But there's clearly much more that can be done, especially if you're one of the people with hundreds of hours played already.
That's the case for SCE, a player with over 400 hours on a single character (Druid). SCE shared their experience in a lengthy post on the Diablo 4 forums.
The post includes 66 (likely because they couldn't get to 666) items on their wishlist, made of things they would like to see improved. Dubbing that their 'Devilish Dilemmas', SCE goes on to touch on everything from loot filters, the gold economy (gem sale price, lack of meaningful sources of gold), the controversial level requirements for loot, the absence of ways to share and save builds without resetting and more.
SCE's list also covers World Bosses, which currently don't spawn anywhere near as often enough for players to be able to naturally stumble upon them. Cellars are another point of contention among hardcore players, because of how practically useless they are in endgame grind.
All eyes are on Blizzard today with the big Diablo 4 Season 1 reveal stream. The developer made it a point to reference quality of life improvements dropping with the new season, so maybe a response to some of those will be shared later today.
If you can't wait for the livestream, here's this Season 1 teaser to hold you over until then, where corruption is seen taking over Sanctuary.
If you're curious about all their thoughts, we've also included the full list below:
- With how important stats on items and especially rares are a loot-filter is direly needed.
- You can’t mass sell items without marking them as trash first, which means it is actually slower than instantly selling them while a “don’t sell/scrap” would be more needed.
- Many materials are feast or famine.
- 90%+ of our gold comes from selling items as very little gold is dropped, leading to a lot of downtime of looting and selling after/during each dungeon.
- +Gold affixes in NM dungeons are borderline useless because the base gold drops from enemies are extremely small.
- Greed shrines are too weak because of how little gold drops same as the +Gold NM affixes, especially in comparison to selling items as already mentioned.
- Goblins don’t provide enough value and have no variations anymore.
- Goblins should be heard before they can be seen like their laugh in D3 which was amazing and exciting.
- Legendary items are currently mostly aspect taxis.
- Uniques should have significantly more distinct visuals and sounds when dropped.
- Non-ultra-rare unique items have significantly different drop rates for no apparent reason.
- No stat reroll preview or ranges when using the occultist like in D3.
- No lesser versions of a rerolled stat should appear as they are never an option and feel extra bad because of the large pool of affixes and overall cost.
- Buying/Selling items on 3rd party platforms is basically mandatory unless you are very lucky or rich
- Aspects should be stashed in the Occultist UI.
- Aspects should retain the gold value of the item it was taken from or people will keep hoarding most of the items instead to not potentially lose gold.
- Gems need a high enough sell price to not feel like a mistake to loot.
- Sacred items shouldn’t drop after a certain NM level.
- Monster parts should be able to be converted/traded for others at some exchange rate.
- All currently lootable elixirs should be craftable.
- Sigils should have their own UI and bigger stash space.
- Sigils should either cost constant linearly or exponentially more instead of their currently weird varying jumps.
- Scrapping items shouldn’t become useless after a short amount of time because you loot so many materials from normal gameplay, it also incentivizes selling them even more.
- The maximum amount of convertible items should be uncapped instead of 20.
- Stash space should just cost additional gold per stash slot instead of being limited to 4.
- There should be no level requirement for account-bound items or ways to do that for alts.
- The current % based elemental resist on gear is extremely misleading, especially for new players.
- Many neutral legendaries are currently flat-out better than many class legendaries which makes builds too similar.
- Uniques should be gambleable.
- Skippable dialog of certain events is needed as you essentially just have to afk for ages.
- There should be progressively more powerful event spawns after the 5th wave instead of 10+ waves of 5 white mobs.
- Transition events should drop items and reward experience, especially if they are timed.
- Removal of most backtracking and dead-ends in nightmare dungeons.
- There should be an increased pickup radius or ways to increase it as it happens too often that you accidentally don’t collect anima orbs etc.
- Removal of most conditional affixes (close/distant dmg/reduction) as they are uninteresting and inflate the pool of affixes.
- We need clear observable damage buckets on the stat page and introductions to new players that these systems exist.
- The UI should be fully customizable in terms of at least placement instead of just everything being together.
- Procs of effects/durations need to be easier to track and customizable instead of a tiny square at the bottom of the screen.
- Customizable damage number visibility, size, duration, positioning, and color to reduce visual clutter and help visually impaired players.
- NM dungeon teleports should tp you and your group into the dungeon and be useable in the same dungeon instead of having to wait through up to 3 loading screens.
- Stat squish needed, as the current numbers of enemy health/our damage are already way too high, we don’t need multi-millions of damage in season 0.
- Monster density needs to be greatly increased across the board or dungeons downsized as you too often walk for ages through empty corridors.
- Hard CC needs diminishing returns and or significant nerf to not make unstoppable effects mandatory/too powerful and unfun to play against as a class without it.
- Very melee unfriendly overall gameplay without reward for higher risk (especially explosions).
- NM dungeon affixes both positive or negative can either be ignored or are too impactful (reduced shadow damage vs reduced crit dmg as a barb for example).
- Bosses are too weak and white mobs are too powerful.
- Elixirs should be stackable to increase their duration to at least 60min so we don’t waste remaining time on an already active remaining same elixir.
- Paragon boards should be at least individually resettable.
- Paragon board and talent tree layouts should be saveable and sharable.
- Paragon boards should be able to be rearranged in placement and order (rare node cost/requirements).
- Cursor position affecting ride speed and pathing should be toggled on/off.
- Remount/dismount CD should be significantly reduced, maybe with purchasable upgrades at the stable?
- Helltides should provide more targetable ways to go for either items/forgotten souls/obols etc.
- Whispers are currently too weak as they are immediately outclassed as soon as they are available.
- If someone decides to do whispers then running two dungeons is far better than anything else unless they just happen to wander in an area that has one up.
- Whispers should stack beyond 10 instead of having to tp back and forth each time.
- +80 max obols as a renown reward feels out of place.
- Most cellars are currently not powerful enough and thus sadly skipped.
- When spamming normal/NM dungeon, Butchers are too common and the loot is not good enough as legendaries are currently just aspect taxis.
- World boss timers should rotate to give people with unlucky fixed schedules a chance to do them at least sometimes.
- World bosses and Helltides should be trackable without having to check the map.
- Appearance should be fully customizable like in the character creator when using the wardrobe.
- The color of armor pieces and weapons should be fully customizable in addition to the presets.
- We need several search functions for various systems like the stash, talent tree, paragon board, etc as the current filters are too broad or miss a lot.
- We need better multiplayer systems like group finder, bigger chats, communities like in D3, and adjustable social settings for playing with fewer/more people on the same shard.
- A shared map progress/revealed areas etc for alts of the same season would be really cool as re-discovering all areas on every character doesn’t feel good.