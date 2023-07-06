Diablo 4 patch note wishlist: The 66 item changelog this Druid veteran needs

A little while after the release of Diablo 4, it seemed like the lustre had already worn off for a certain portion of the player base. More specifically, the people who have been playing the game non-stop since launch.

For many of that hardcore group, the cracks began to show in Diablo 4 earlier than they anticipated, and they've been telling everyone about a major lack of some basic quality of life features, an absence of any meaningful social systems, and an endgame that could sap all enjoyment out of the grind.

Blizzard made what few changes it could in subsequent updates, most recently with a big patch that made all classes more powerful, and boosted endgame XP gains. But there's clearly much more that can be done, especially if you're one of the people with hundreds of hours played already.

That's the case for SCE, a player with over 400 hours on a single character (Druid). SCE shared their experience in a lengthy post on the Diablo 4 forums.

The post includes 66 (likely because they couldn't get to 666) items on their wishlist, made of things they would like to see improved. Dubbing that their 'Devilish Dilemmas', SCE goes on to touch on everything from loot filters, the gold economy (gem sale price, lack of meaningful sources of gold), the controversial level requirements for loot, the absence of ways to share and save builds without resetting and more.

SCE's list also covers World Bosses, which currently don't spawn anywhere near as often enough for players to be able to naturally stumble upon them. Cellars are another point of contention among hardcore players, because of how practically useless they are in endgame grind.

All eyes are on Blizzard today with the big Diablo 4 Season 1 reveal stream. The developer made it a point to reference quality of life improvements dropping with the new season, so maybe a response to some of those will be shared later today.

If you can't wait for the livestream, here's this Season 1 teaser to hold you over until then, where corruption is seen taking over Sanctuary.

If you're curious about all their thoughts, we've also included the full list below: