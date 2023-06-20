Forget Gems, Diablo 4's Aspects are in dire need of some basic quality of life options

As polished and well put-together Diablo 4 is, the game is missing a crucial number of legacy features. Some of these are so basic, such as the lack of social and LFG systems, while others lean more into quality of life territory.

If you spent enough time with Diablo 4, you're likely well aware of the game's limited storage space, ambiguous sorting systems, but worst of all - how the game handles Aspects.

Big world, loads of rewards - but we need a better way to sort them!

Aspects are affixes that drop on Legendary gear (not to be confused with Dungeon Aspects). You can extract the ones you like, and save them for use on a more powerful/better piece of gear. But like the gear itself, Aspects also have varying levels, and can drop with different ranges of properties.

In other words, you can have several versions of the same Aspect in your storage, and you must decide which you need to destroy and which to keep. Complicating matters further, certain Aspects can be attached to weapons, while others are only equipable on gear.

But you wouldn't know any of this by simply looking at your storage, because you're going to need to carefully read the description of each one to see how many redundant Aspects you have, and discard the lowest ones. This is has been my largest pet peeve with the game so far, and I'm not alone.

Reddit user Lazypole shared their frustration with how the game handles Aspects. It's particularly annoying once you get into the habit of running Nightmare content, because, as they say, the process to run back to town to make sure you don't forget to remove the Legendary Aspect you have after every run, is tedious and boring.

"At first I thought it was great but honestly it's killing the game for me," they explained. "Having to juggle and remember what Aspects you have in storage for when you get gear upgrades, and sift through them one by one because they all look the same."

"Getting a Legendary Aspect and having to say 'Sorry lads gimme a min' as I run across town after every single Nightmare run because I got an Aspect I need to rip off and put in storage just in case I forget/lose it," they added.

