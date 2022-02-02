How do you get the Osteo Striga Exotic SMG in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen?

We’re creeping closer to the launch of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, and with its release a new selection of sweet sweet exotics are there for the taking. One of the most exciting of which is the Osteo Striga SMG, but how do you get the Ostea Striga in the first place?

This guide will take you through how to get the Osteo Striga exotic SMG, the Osteo Striga catalyst, and what makes the gun special.

Destiny 2 - How to get the Osteo Striga exotic SMG?

To obtain the Osteo Striga exotic SMG, you’ll need to pre-order the deluxe edition of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. This version of the game comes with the Exotic SMG as a bonus for your purchase, alongside Access to Seasons 16, 17, 18, and 19, the two Dungeons released in in year five, and the Throne World Exotic Sparrow!

Destiny 2 - How to get the Osteo Striga exotic SMG catalyst?

You get the catalyst for the Osteo Striga exotic SMG via the deluxe edition pre-order, just like the base weapon. What the catalyst does isn’t something we know just yet, but once we receive details we’ll update this section accordingly.

Destiny 2 - What does the Osteo Striga exotic SMG do?

When fighting a god, leave nothing on the table.



When fighting a god, leave nothing on the table.

Craft your new arsenal in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.

The Osteo Striga is one exotic we know a lot about, even before the release of The Witch Queen. From the trailer, we can see the SMG shoots poisonous rounds that burst outwards from enemies you kill, spreading the damage to groups beyond the individual target you’re focusing on, which makes this gun a powerful wave-clearing tool.

What we don’t know at this time are the specific stats attributed to this weapon, alongside the traits it possesses. Once we do, we’ll update this section of the guide accordingly!

