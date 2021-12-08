Destiny 2 Magnum Opus guide - How to get Forerunner and Forerunner Catalyst in Destiny 2

The Destiny 2 Magnum Opus quest is what you’ll need to finish if you want the new Forerunner sidearm.

It’s part of Destiny 2’s 30th Anniversary celebrations and a throwback to Bungie’s classic Halo sidearm. Unlike other anniversary celebrations, including the Gjallarhorn, the Forerunner and Magnum Opus quest are open to everyone, regardless of whether you paid for the expansion. Expect to run the new Dares of Eternity event several times before you get what you want, though.

Destiny 2 Magnum Opus step 1 - How to start Magnum Opus

Xur chucks you into the Dares of Eternity as soon as you speak with him after downloading the update. Complete the task, then speak with him again to pick up the Magnum Opus quest.

Destiny 2 Magnum Opus step 2 - How to get Strange Coins in Destiny 2

Your next task is gathering Strange Coins. You need seven Strange Coins, and you can get them in a variety of ways. The first is completing more Dares of Eternity runs, but some players also reported they received Strange Coins for completing Crucible matches, Gambits, and Strikes.

Once you’ve rounded up seven Strange Coins, speak with Starhorse again.

Destiny 2 Magnum Opus step 3 - Complete Starhorse bounties

This step is the longest part of the quest. You need to complete three Starhorse bounties before you can continue, and they all revolve around the Dares of Eternity. You can only do one at a time, though, so it’ll take a little while before you reach the next step.

The goal in these bounties is completing the objectives and also racking up as many points as possible, but you can make things easier on yourself if you just play on normal difficulty.

Destiny 2 Magnum Opus step 4 - Obtain the Strange Key

Xur gives you the Strange Key after you reach Rank 4 in Strange Favor. The only way to level up Strange Favor is completing more Dares, so head back into Eternity if you need to.

Destiny 2 Magnum Opus step 5 - Use the Strange Key

Go back into Eternity one more time. Turn right once you arrive, and move forward until you see a small pile of rocks. An icon shows up as you get closer and alerts you there’s something you can interact with nearby. Use the Strange Key on the rock pile, then follow the waypoint marker to a cave with a few jumping puzzles.

You’ll find an Anomalous Object at the end of the cave.

Destiny 2 Magnum Opus step 6 - The Anomalous Object

Go back to the Tower, and speak with Banshee-44. You’ll get the Forerunner at the end of the conversation.

How to get Forerunner Catalyst in Destiny 2

So far, it seems the Catalyst is what you get for continuing to rank up Strange Favor. Rank 16 has the Anomalous Access card as its reward, and given the Forerunner was the Anomalous Object, we’re assuming that’s the catalyst.

How to unlock Forerunner Catalyst in Destiny 2

You’ll need to defeat 700 enemies with the Forerunner to unlock the Catalyst’s power. It grants the gun The Rock perk. After you defeat an enemy with the Forerunner, you can consume some of your ammo to turn your secondary shot into one of Halo’s frag grenades.

There's plenty more to do in the latest Destiny 2 update. The Grasp of Avarice is a tricky new dungeon stuffed with secrets and challenges, and you'll need to run it for the Gjallarhorn and its Catalyst. Enjoy the free dungeon while you can. Some of the Witch Queen dungeons are going to cost you extra.