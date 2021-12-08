Destiny 2: How to get the Gjallarhorn exotic and catalyst

If you’ve booted up Destiny 2 today for the 30th Anniversary event, you’ll likely be rushing to get your hands on the new exotic launcher: The Gjallarhorn! This returning favourite from the original Destiny is back with a vengeance, but how do you get it?

This quick guide will take you through how to obtain the Gjallarhorn and how to unlock the Gjallarhorn catalyst. By the time your done, you’ll have your own shiny new rocket launcher to mess around with!

Destiny 2 Gjallarhorn: How do I get the Gjallarhorn?

The first step to earning the new exotic is heading to the Cosmodrome and talking to Shaw Han. He’ll give you the quest And Fly Out The Wolves, which rewards you with the Gjallarhorn once you’ve completed it.

The first step to in this quest is to complete the Grasp of Avarice dungeon added to Destiny 2 with the 30th Anniversary update. For this you’ll want to grab two friends, as this is incredibly hard (and frustrating) to take on solo. One you beat it you’ll be given the Wolfpack Round, which you need to proceed.

Once you’ve completed the dungeon, head back to Shaw. Hand him the Wolfpack Round. He will then send you to defeat powerful Fallen in the Cosmodrome. To do this quickly, head to Lost Sectors in the area and clear them out to move onto the next step.

Head back to Shaw Han once you’re finished, and he’ll point you in the direction of Banshee-44 in The Tower. Go talk to our favourite weapons dealer, and he’ll send you right back to the Cosmodrome.

Head to the Lost Sector Exodus Garden 2A, complete that, and you’ll receive the last part of the Gjallarhorn. To find Exodus Garden 2A, look at Shaw and turn around. Head south towards The Divide (you’ll know you’re going the right way if you pass through a room of Fallen called Dock 13.

Once you reach The Divide, jump on your sparrow and ride straight ahead under the broken highway. Keep travelling ahead until you reach a broken piece of the highway next to a small building and rusted water container.

Climb on this piece and look up towards the rusted building directly ahead of you. You’ll see the Lost Sector symbol next to a whole in the building. Jump in and you’ve made it.

Once you’ve completed it, head back to Shaw Han and interact with the tool chest nearby. Then walk over to Shaw Han, talk to him, and you’ll finally get the Gjallarhorn!

Destiny 2 Gjallarhorn: How do I get the Gjallarhorn Catalyst?

To earn the Gjallarhorn exotic catalyst, you need to complete an altered run of the Grasp of Avarice dungeon. Grab two friends once again and head back in, and make your way through.

As you do, keep an eye out for three Reaver Vandal enemies spread around the dungeon. When you damage then, they drop exotic engrams that grant you the ‘Burdened by Riches’ debuff. With that debuff, you have to find an open a nearby chest before the debuff runs out.

Once you open all three chests and finish the dungeon, you’ll earn the catalyst. Destiny content creator Ehroar has a detailed video that shows how to find the vandals and reach the chest, which you can watch embedded below:

If you’re curious about everything new in the 30th anniversary update, we have a guide breaking down all the new additions here. In case you missed it, Bungie has added a range of new halo-inspired weapons that you can earn right now!