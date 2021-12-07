Destiny 2 30th anniversary packs adds Halo-Inspired weapons

A brand new trailer for the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack update coming to Destiny 2 has been released. It, alongside a new blog post from bungie’s official website, have confirmed that new weapons inspired by Bungie’s previous games - including Halo - will be available.

The trailer, which has been embedded below for your viewing pleasure, shows off a sidearm very much reminiscent of the classic Halo pistol with a familiar zoom-in scope. We see a frag grenade thrown that, very much like the classic sci-fi explosive, is used to throw a player far up into the air in a fashion that’ll trigger a nostalgic flashback to any Halo player.

Last but certainly not least is a rifle modeled after the beloved battle rifle, a three-shot-burst weapon chewing through another Guardian on a crucible map.

We’re nigh on the release of the 30th anniversary update which is bringing a decedent platter of new content to whet the appetite of Destiny 2 players waiting for The Witch Queen expansion coming February 2022.

The most prominent of which is The Dares of Eternity activity where six players will be able to meet up with our favourite exotic salesman Xur. Taking on the challenge set there, you’ll be able to access a treasure horde filled with all manner of referential loot, including the Halo-inspired weapons mentioned above.

There’s also the Grasp of Avarice dungeon, a call back to the legendary Destiny loot cave. Players who buy the 30th anniversary pack will be able to access this exclusive PvE challenge with the goal of grabbing the Thorn Armour.

Destiny 2’s 30th anniversary pack is coming alongside a huge collection of balance changes aimed at revolutionizing the meta ahead of The Witch Queen expansion. This expansion, while surely coming with its fair share of new content for us to enjoy, will also mark the vaulting of Forsaken content including the Broken Shore zone.