Destiny 2: Lightfall | The Root of Nightmares light level requirement and release date

Eager to get your raid on? Here's the light level you need for

Connor Makar
Guide by Connor Makar
Published on
Header image for The Root of Nightmares in Destiny 2: Lightfall

Destiny 2: Lightfall is out, and while the story itself is a mixed bag, we thankfully still have a raid on the horizon: The Root of Nightmares.

The first raid of the new Lightfall expansion, this raid is not only a challenging new bit of PvE content for skilled players, but also a rich source of lore and narrative insight. If you're excited to get into the Root of Nightmares, we’ve written this quick guide on the Lightfall raid release date, as well as the Destiny 2: Lightfall raid light level.

Watch the launch trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall here!

When is the Destiny 2: Lightfall release date?

The first raid in Destiny 2: Lightfall — The Root of Nightmares — is set to release on March 10.

For those who want to jump in with their mates as soon as it goes live, The Root of Nightmares will be available at the following times:

  • 9AM PT
  • 12PM ET
  • 8PM GMT
  • 9PM CEST

If you’re in the USA, you’ll probably want to book the day off work if you want to be a part of that starting wave of players taking on Lightfall raid. If you’re in the EU, then prepare for a long night.

What is the Destiny 2: Lightfall light level requirement?

In order to take on The Root of Nightmares raid, you’ll need a light level of at least 1800.

You can of course try and reach higher to the hard cap of 1810, but 1800 should limit any gear related issues you have. At that point, it’s all down to skill.

To reach this light level, we recommend you complete as many weekly challenges as possible. You can identify these by the yellow circles on the destination and map tabs. To be as efficient as possible, try to get powerful engrams first, then pinnacle engrams.

That wraps up our super short guide on the release date and light level requirement for the first Destiny 2: Lightfall raid. For more guides, check out our Unfinished Business exotic quest walkthrough, as well as our guide on farming Nimbus reputation.

