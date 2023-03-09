Destiny 2 servers go offline as players get booted from instances a day before raid release

Destiny 2: Lightfall servers suddenly went down last night, as players were experiencing huge login queues, connectivity issues, and abrupt booting into orbit. This comes only a day before The Root of Nightmares raid.

Announced via the official BungieHelp Twitter account, the game was brought down temporarily to “assist in investigations into error codes, inability to log in, and login queues.” The servers are back online now, but with an additional maintenance period due today, fingers are crossed the upcoming raid release goes smoothly.

The community, as you can imagine, is taking this in stride by either sharing their tragic disconnects or creating fresh memes to revel in the chaos. Some users on the Destiny 2 Reddit are pushing out custom gags based on the expansion title, or simply making light of the state of the servers.

Perhaps the most tragic thing to come from this landed on Reddit courtesy of user Brycegum, who was halfway through the Vexcalibur secret exotic quest as the servers kicked him out into space. This left him, and undoubtedly his friends, with time wasted and hopes trashed.

Ultimately, as some have mentioned, it’s good that this is happening now rather than on Friday when the world will be either watching the raid race, or powering through the raid themselves. For those who don’t know, it’s a big event in the Destiny 2 community, drawing in thousands of eyes around the world.

While many aren’t super happy with aspects of Destiny 2: Lightfall, the game was the biggest launch in the series history. With that in mind, you can imagine Wednesday (as the weekly reset day) loads of people were probably trying to pump up their light level all at once.

So our fingers are crossed that this doesn’t become a trend for the next few days. As we inch towards the action-packed climax of Lightfall’s initial release, light a candle for the poor servers who are undoubtedly going through the ringer right now.

