Bungie tragically removes incredible chest exploit two months after launch

Bungie has removed the Terminal Overload chest farm from Destiny 2: Lightfall, making the process of quickly acquiring reputation and loot far harder for the average player. Whether an honest trick or exhaustive exploit, the community is reeling nonetheless.

For the suckers who didn't know, following the completion of a Terminal Overload event you could repeatedly loot one of the two reward chests by quickly leaving the zone and riding back. Each time you did so, the chest would be replenished with fresh gear for you to grab.

The community online has responded as you may expect: a cocktail of sadness, frustration, and ultimately acceptance at the farm's departure. There are also those who are counting themselves lucky, having farmed out the 50 required chests to unlock a rare emblem that has suddenly become far more of a feat to collect in good time.

Not that this should be much of a surpise though! The way it has been for close to two months was obviously not intended. It is curious why it took this long to fix though, as those who really wanted to abuse this chest farm exploit have surely gone in and gotten all they wanted from it by now.

One interesting consequence of the fix is how it will affect the popularity of the Terminal Overload event going foward! Many players would constantly re-queue over and over again for a chance of piggybacking the final stage of Terminal Overload, so that they could quickly grab the chest 3-4 times within a matter of minutes.

With the exploit gone, will these players stop doing it altogether, or finally buckle in and help out for longer with lesser reward? My money is on the former.

