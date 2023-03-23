Destiny 2 hotfix for March 23 finally addresses one of Lightfall's biggest problems

A new hotfix landing in Destiny 2 Lightfall on March 23 is going to address a major issue that's been causing players grief since the start of the latest expansion's launch: finally, Cabal Thresher damage output is going to be nerfed.

Why is this important? First, a history lesson. With the launch of Lightfall, the Cabal airships got a massive upgrade. Ever since we first stepped foot on Neomuna and started experimenting with Strand powers, the pesky airships began firing missiles that can obliterate you in a single shot. Often from across the map. There's little recourse when a Thresher cannon pops a blast at you, either; it will track around corners, and even through doors on occaision. Given that they spawn, frequently, on new Patrol location Neomuna, they've been the bane of many a Guardian for weeks now.

Destiny 2 – Lance Reddick as Commander Zavala. RIP.

It's even more egregious in the Nightfalls or Battlegrounds missions that have been given a makeover lately. As well as being harder in general (a change I am here for, for what it's worth), Guardians are also having to contend with Threshers that are outputting damage at way above the intended rate. Getting one-shot by a cannon to the face when you're trying to accrue 200k Lightfall score on Legend is the antithesis of fun, Bungie.

But why has this been happening? It's tied to frame rate, oddly. Incoming damage from some soures is based on your FPS count, and the higher the FPS count, the more damage you take. The reason that Threshers can kill you so easily is because their damage is tied to your framerate – a long-standing issue Bungie has been aaware of for quite some time now. The issue has plagued other (now fixed) sources of damage like Cabal Slugs and Shrieker Projectiles, but remains on others (like Taken Fire).

But alas! Bungie has listened! In a tweet issued late Wednesday evening (UK time), the developer noted that – in an update due to drop on March 23 – Threshers will no longer be quite as lethal.

"We know those Threshers were a little spicy, but you can do whatever you set your mind to, including not dying to Threshers, with tomorrow's hotfix," says the tweet. "Don't let those dreams be dreams."

The text taken from the changelog and captured in the tweet reads: 'Fixed an issue where Cabal Threshers were doing more damage than intended'. Rejoice!

It remains to be seen what else is included in the changelog, but I'm pleased to see this issue taking priority – here's hoping you won't get popped off the map by some dumb cannon when you're halfway through your Exotic public event encounter as of tomorrow. Cheers Bungie.