Destiny 2: Lightfall | How to farm Nimbus reputation

Soon after you are let loose on Neptune in Destiny 2: Lightfall, you’ll be introduced to Nimbus. He plays the part of your reputation vendor, offering plenty of loot and passive buffs to those who grind for his favour.

As such, players who want to make their time in Neomuna as easy and profitable as possible will want to earn reputation fast. To help you out, we’ve written up this guide on how to farm Nimbus reputation in Destiny 2: Lightfall!

There’s a brilliantly fast method in the game right now that may be removed in short order, so we’ll start with that before moving onto the more traditional farms.

Nimbus reputation in Destiny 2: Lightfall

While you can start earning rep with Nimbus as soon as you land on Neptune, a lot of his more valuable prizes come later on in the ranks. We’re talking increased rewards from Neomuna engrams, an automatic collectable waypoint, guaranteed weapon drops from key chests, and even a free fragment upgrade’s worth of Strand Meditations.

There’s even a shader too, so you’ll want to power through Nimbus’ reputation ranks quickly if you want to look your best. With that in mind, you’re bound to make your way up the ranks eventually, so don’t feel pressured to jump on this if you’d rather do strikes, PvP, or touch grass.

Terminal Overload chest reputation farm in Destiny 2: Lightfall

Okay this is a real juicy farm, and you’ll want to take advantage of it while it’s around. Terminal Overload is the main public event that spawns across the three zones across Neomuna. In it, you take on the Vex and stop them from messing up the city, concluding with a huge boss that you and other players will have to take out. Pretty classic.

At the end of the public event, two chests will spawn. A key chest that you can’t open without the right item, as well as a regular chest that anyone who took part can open. The trick is, after you loot the chest, you can leave the area and come back and re-loot it! This means more gear sure, but it also means a 100 rep bump each time you do it.

If you’re quick about it, you can make several journeys before the chest despawns, gaining upwards of 300 reputation per Terminal Overload. However, this largely depends on your proximity to a road out of the zone.

To help you understand how this works, I’ve recorded a three minute clip which you can watch below. It shows me and some other players finishing the Terminal Overload event, me loot the chest, then rush back and forth between Ahimsa Park and zephyr concourse three times for extra rep. You can do this by transitioning between any of the zones, but obviously pick the one closest to you.

Patrol rotation reputation farm in Destiny 2: Lightfall

Patrol missions like this are super fast to complete.

If the previous method gets patched out, you can always farm reputation the old fashioned way. Patrols are still a darn fast way of grinding out reputation quickly, especially if you only prioritise scan and survey patrols which simply requires a quick trip to a specified point.

See a flag? Settle in and prepare for battle!

Kill missions are also decent, if you can quickly wipe out packs of enemies around you, but we’d leave these until you’ve ran out of the patrol options mentioned above. Remember, you can always move to a new region in Neomuna if you’ve run out of quick patrols.

Also, be sure to jump in and help with public events when they spawn! When competed, these provide 100 reputation each for just a few minutes of work. Not worth waiting around for, but if one is going on while you’re around give it a go.

That wraps up our guide on Destiny 2: Lightfall Nimbus reputation and how to farm it. For more guides on the expansion, check out our pieces on how to get Cloud Accretions, as well as how to get the strand subclass and fragments.