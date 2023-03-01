Destiny 2: Lightfall | How to get Cloud Accretions

Cloud Accretions are the new open world resource added to Destiny 2: Lightfall, scattered around Neptune, waiting to be found. You’ll need to grab them for some of the exotic quests added this expansion, so knowing how to get Cloud Accreations is important.

As such, we’ve written up this short guide that should help cut down a lot of wasted time, and get you back in the more exciting content.

Watch the launch trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall here!

What are Cloud Accretions in Destiny 2: Lightfall?

Cloud Accretions are a randomly spawning resource found in Neomuna. It looks like a small glass-rocky, and can sometimes blend right into the tecno environments around the zone.

They can be found in the Zephyr Concourse, Ahimsa Park, and Liming Harbor.

However, Cloud Accretions are well worth looking out for! Perhaps most importantly, they are used for the Unfinished Business exotic quest. As such, if you want to get your hands on a very powerful exotic weapon, you’ll need to grab some of them sooner or later. You even get some Nimbus reputation from picking them up!

How to get Cloud Accretions in Destiny 2: Lightfall?

Sure you can wander around Neptune and hope you find some Cloud Accretions, but we recommend installing some mods on your ghost first. Specifically the resource detector mod, which will mark nearby Cloud Accretions in your proximity while you travel around Neomuna.

This mod is a serious time saver.

If you go all the way and slap in the perfected resource detector mod, you’ll be notified if some Cloud Accreations are within 75-metres of you, which is hugely helpful, cutting loads of time away from an otherwise aimless treasure hunt.

Simply install the mod and start travelling around Neptune on your sparrow. You’ll find Cloud Accretions near walls and other structures, so be sure to swerve away from main roads on your hunt.

With that, we’ve wrapped up our guide on how to get Cloud Accretions in Destiny 2: Lightfall! For more guides, check out our pieces on how to unlock the Strand subclass and fragments, as well as the From Zero quest walkthrough!