Destiny 2: Lightfall walkthrough | Beginner's guide for taking on The Witness

With any Destiny 2 expansion there's a huge amount of content to dive into, and Destiny 2: Lightfall is no exception. Exotic quests, reputation to farm, weapon patterns to unlock and a new subclass to explore. It's easy to be overwhelmed by the sheer quantity of stuff to do. It's not quite as straight forward as you may expect.

In this guide, we'll lay out some beginner's tips so that you can get a good start on taking on all the challenges Neptune has to offer. Following that, we'll also include lists of other guides that will help you through a variety of different side content, so that you're never lost as you play through Destiny 2's biggest expansion ever.

As more content is added and more guides are written, we'll update this page with additional content, so be sure to check back if you're struggling with something.

Without any more delay, here's our Destiny 2: Lightfall beginner's guide!

Destiny 2: Lightfall | Beginner's guide

There are a decent number of pitfalls for players in Destiny 2: Lightfall, especially if you've returned from a long absence with the game. As such, we've listed out a few beginner's tips so you can have as smooth a ride as possible.

Finish the main story quests first

The first and main thing you will want to focus on at the start of your Destiny 2: Lightfall experience is completing the main story quests. While it may be tempting to jump into collectables, farming some reputation, or other side activities, the main is a straightforward way to gain light levels and access important content as fast as possible.

If you find yourself lacking the light level to do the next main story mission, jump into strikes, crucible, or gambit matches until you reach the recommended criteria, but don't overdo it. You'll want to finish up as fast as you can, to avoid spoilers and missing out on other bonuses.

Be smart about increasing your light level

With a new light level cap and the clock running out before The Root of Nightmare raid releases, there's some pressure to reach 1800 light level quickly. If you want to do this, it's important that you're smart with how you prioitize weekly challenge, as to not make certain rewards inefficient or worse yet, redundant.

As such, we recommend you go out of your way to complete all the weekly challenges that provide powerful gear first, before moving on to any challenges that offer up pinnacle gear. This way, you'll maximise your light level gains in the sort time you have.

Leave these sorts of rewards till last, if you can.

Keep up with your weekly battle pass challenges

Once you've finished the main story in Destiny 2: Lightfall, you'll be allowed to go out and do whatever you like on Neptune and beyond. However, while you're free to do as you please, you should make an effort to complete each weekly mission in the current seasonal battle pass. You can access it by heading to the season tab of the in-game menu.

Not only will doing so speed up your progression through the pass, but they also occasionally grant extra rewards that are well worth having. So be sure to keep an eye on it once a week, and make sure you tick off every box. Don't worry if you don't have time to do them all in a week though, as they won't disappear until the season itself comes to an end.

Don't waste any Defiant Keys

Once you finish the story and get through the Season of the Defiant tutorial, you will start earning Defiant keys. They drop randomly from playlist activities, and allow you to open a locked chest at the end of Defiant Battleground playlist activities.

No one wants to do one of these and walk away empty handed!

Here's the rub. You can only hold five in your inventory at a time. As such, once you have five, be sure to jump into a Defiant Battleground so as not to waste potential drops. That is, of course, unless there's nothing you need from the Defiant Battlegrounds. At that point, make sure you keep five keys for the following weeks in the season.

Be sure to start up new exotic quests

Following the completion of the story quests, you'll be granted access to a variety of exotic quests on Neptune. We recommend you complete these as soon as possible, as they provide some of the most exciting and powerful weapons in the Destiny 2: Lightfall right now.

Some of these quests are quite tricky, but make as much progress as you can. You can always check below for exotic quest walkthroughs if you need help.

