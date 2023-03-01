Destiny 2: Lightfall | How to get Strand Subclass and Strand fragments

Let's cut right to the chase — the Strand subclass in Destiny 2: Lightfall is likely the most sought-after upgrade all players will be looking to get their hands on. Everyone wants to experiment with their new powers, after all.

On top of that, a new subclass means a whole new selection of fragments to unlock! There’s plenty to mess around with.

As such, we’ve written up this super quick guide on how to unlock the Strand subclass, as well as how to unlock Strand fragments in Destiny 2: Lightfall.

Watch the launch trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall here!

How to unlock the Strand Subclass in Destiny 2: Lightfall

While you’re able to use your Strand abilities often throughout the main story quest in Destiny 2: Lightfall, you lose it once the mission is over. In order to unlock the subclass permanently, you’ll need to complete the Lightfall main quest chain.

Once you do, you’ll be prompted to meditate in the Hall of Heroes on Neptune. Doing so will permanently unlock the Strand subclass, as well as the ability to customise your grenades and fragments at The Pouka Pond

Wecloem to the pond, and your next grand.

How to unlock Strand subclass fragments in Destiny 2: Lightfall

So, you’ve finished the campaign and unlocked your strand subclass, but what about fragments?

Well, each fragment can be unlocked from The Pouka Pond by exchanging a special currency called Strand Medallions. These are a special currency earnt through killing enemies with strand abilities anywhere in the system, or by completing activities on Neptune.

Each new grenade costs 50 Strand Medallions to unlock, while a new fragment will set you back a whopping 200 Strand Medallions. As such, you’ll have to play the game quite a bit, or buckle down for a Strand Medallion farm, if you want to unlock them all.

They're all pricey, but well worth it.

You’ll want to do that by the way, as unlocking all the fragments and grenades for your new strand subclass will let you access the Final Warning exotic quest. Also, it’s nice to have all your options open for when you want to go all in on a Titan, Warlock, or Hunter Strand subclass build.

That wraps up our guide on how to unlock the Strand subclass in Destiny 2: Lightfall! For more guides, check out our From Zero quest walkthrough!