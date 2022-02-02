How do you get the Grand Overture Exotic weapon in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen?

With the launch of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen players are set to explore a whole new planet, fight new enemies, and obtain a range of new gear including valuable exotic weapons and armour. One of the more explosive guns coming to your arsenal is the Grand Overture - but how do you get the Grand Overture in The Witch Queen?

This guide will take you through all the up-to-date information we have on the Grand Overture exotic, broken up into sections on what the gun does, how to get the Grand Overture, and how to obtain the Grand Overture catalyst.

Destiny 2 - How to get the Grand Overture exotic weapon?

While we can’t be certain how exactly players will be able to get their hands on the Grand Overture exotic, we do know that it will require the battle pass that runs alongside The Witch Queen expansion. By looking back at previous Destiny 2 battle passes, we can assume that the Grand Overture will be the level one reward for purchasing the seasonal pass.

Destiny 2 - How to get the Grand Overture exotic weapon catalyst?

As of right now, there’s no information out there on how exactly players go about obtaining the catalyst for the Grand Overture. In the past, battle pass exotics have had a quest tied to them which unlocks the exotic upon completion. Once we know more about this quest, we’ll update this guide with the appropriate information!

Destiny 2 - What does the Grand Overture do?

When fighting a god, leave nothing on the table.



Craft your new arsenal in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.https://t.co/blRfkX1rfA // 2.22.22 pic.twitter.com/FpyPOEgc9M — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) February 1, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Taking a gander at the weaponry trailer for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, we can see that the Grand Overture is a massive fully automatic weapon that shoots missiles at enemies at a rapid rate. It also appears to be an arc elemental type weapon judging by how the enemies explode outwards from the barrage of blasts.

Aside from that, there are no intricate details for us to toil over at the current moment. As stats for the Grand Overture are released, we’lll update this section with the latest information.

For more details on Destiny 2: The Witch Queen exotics weapons, check out our guides on how to obtain the Osteo Striga exotic SMG, and how to wiggle your way to a new Parasite exotic grenade launcher.