The NPD has released its December 2022 and full-year industry report on accessories, hardware, and video game sales in the US.

According to the data, consumer spending totaled $7.6 billion in December, a 2% increase year-over-year (yoy). This growth brought full-year 2022 spending to $56.6 billion, which is a 5% decline compared to 2021.

The yoy decline was attributed to the lack of console stock at retail and a smaller slate of new triple-A releases along with macroeconomic conditions.

During December, hardware spending grew 16% yoy totaling $1.5 billion.

This brought total 2022 spending to $6.6 billion, an 8% increase over 2021. PlayStation 5 was the best-selling platform for December and the year in dollar sales, while Switch sold the most units during December 2022 and for the entire year.

Software sales decline 1% yoy, totaling $1.5 billion for December. Growth in digital content spending did not offset the decline in subscription and physical software spending.

Full-year spending on games declined 7% yoy to $47.5 billion.

The best-selling games for December were Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, God of War Ragnarok, Madden NFL 23, and FIFA 23.

For 2022, the best-selling game was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Elden Ring, Madden NFL 23, God of War Ragnarok, and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The best-selling games per platform for December and 2022 can be found in the gallery below (thanks, Mat Piscatella).

Best-Selling Games of Deccember 2022 and 2022

Accessories sales fell 2% yoy in December to $503 million. A 50% increase in Steering Wheels sales could not offset declines across other accessory segments.

For 2022, spending on accessories came to $2.5 billion, which is an 8% decline compared to 2021. The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller was the best-selling accessory during December and the year in dollar sales.

In the mobile sector, according to Sensor Tower, December saw an uptick in spending, with the biggest gains month-over-month (mom) occurring in December from geolocation games (Pokémon Go) up 17%, simulation games (Roblox) up 15%, action titles (Genshin Impact) up 15%, and shooters (Call of Duty Mobile) up 14%.

For the year, US mobile gaming spending declined yoy, but casino games spending was up 1% compared to a 26% yoy decline in shooters.

PlayStation December 2022 Best-Sellers Switch December 2022 Best-Sellers Xbox December 2022 Best-Sellers