December Xbox Games With Gold offerings tackle westerns and Chinese mythology

2D side-scrolling action goodness.
Microsoft has announced the next round of Games With Gold for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

The games for December are 2D side-scrolling titles Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury.

Colt Canyon - Official Launch Trailer

Colt Canyon will be available for the entire month of December. In it, you are a gunslinger left for dead with a partner that has been kidnapped. On a mission to save your partner, you will venture to the unforgiving landscape of Colt Canyon, full of hidden treasures, weapons, danger, and ne'er-do-wells.

You'll shoot your way through the region and blow some things up with TNT while a spaghetti western soundtrack plays in the background.

Colt Canyon - Official Launch Trailer

As an exiled princess accused of murder, in Chinese mythology-based Bladed Fury, you will go on an action-packed journey to prove your innocence. Along the way, you will also try to rescue your sister, and follow a path of bloody vengeance as you take on ancient enemies and gods using combo attacks.

Bladed Fury will be available from December 16 to January 15.

Meanwhile, you have until tomorrow, November 30, to nab Praetorians - HD Remaster. Dead End Job will remain available until December 15.

