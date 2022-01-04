Kojima Productions and 505 Games announced today that Death Stranding Director's Cut will be released on PC this spring.

Releasing simultaneously on both Steam and the Epic Games Store, it was also announced today the game will incorporate Intel’s new Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) graphics technology for an enhanced experience.

The tech uses machine learning to enable players to explore the game's unique environment in high graphical detail along with enjoying elevated performance.

Death Stranding was released in 2019 for PS4, and sold over 5 million copies. A PC version was released in 2020 with further refinements, and the Director's Cut arrived on September 24 for PS5.

This version of the game features new content and updated gameplay mechanics, new weapons and equipment,and a shooting range.

There are also new missions, fights, and new areas along with new delivery methods such as a cargo catapult, there's also a buddy bot, and jump ramps you can build to cross gaps.

The Director's Cut even features a Fragile Circuit racing mode, a tweaked UI, and a Friend Play feature.