Madame Web star Dakota Johnson is continuing to do the funniest press circuit for a superhero flick in recent memory as she blasts the risk-averse movie industry.

The latest golden nugget comes from her recent interview with L'Officiel, where she discussed her career, hopes for the future, and the (dire) state of things in Hollywood right now. This arrives shortly after she dumped her talent agency following the release of Madame Web's first trailer and described the movie as "like if AI generated your boyfriend’s perfect movie" during SNL. Ouch.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Johnson seems not to care about the movie and knows it'll be a stinker, as her jabs at the Spider-Man-less Spider-adjacent movie have only become more frequent following her initial comments about how confused she was while shooting it.

About the current state of the movie industry, she told L'Officiel: "It’s really heartbreaking. It’s just so f***ing hard. It’s so hard to get anything made. All of the stuff I’m interested in making is really different, and it’s unique and it’s very forward in whatever it is... Everyone who makes decisions is afraid. They want to do the safe thing, and the safe thing is really boring." Of course, she's 100% correct, but the timing and how bold she's being remain funny.

Ultimately, this feels like yet another case of a big actor wanting to make extra cash working on a Marvel IP and getting into Sony's bootleg Marvel universe instead of Marvel Studios' MCU by mistake (we believe this is what happened to Matt Smith).

Ahead of the potential box office flop and endless Internet memes and shitposts à la Morbius, the real question is: Will you be brave enough to take your special one on a Valentine's date to watch Madame Web on the biggest screen available?