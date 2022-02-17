Cyberpunk 2077 team looking into bugs introduced with patch 1.5

CD Projekt Red is looking into various issues that have been reported after the release of patch 1.5 for Cyberpunk 2077.

According to the studio, one of the issues being looked into is the disc version not launching on PS4 after applying the patch.

On PC, it's being reported that the game is crashing due to audio software-related issues. Because the crash is most likely caused by an audio software conflict, CDP has identified this issue with audio drivers such as A-Volute, Nahimic, or Sonic Studio. It is currently investigating the issue.

As a temporary solution, the studio recommends disabling said drivers before launching the game.

Also being looked into is the possibility of raising the FPS cap on Xbox Series S. While it is investigating the option, the studio does not know if it will be possible.

The same was said regarding the transfer of PS4/PS5 Trophies. In the case of trophies, the team is looking into whether this can happen retroactively.

Earlier this week, the long-awaited PS5 and Xbox Series X/S update finally arrived for Cyberpunk 2077, and it was released alongside patch 1.5. With the patch, apartments were added, players can now tweak certain features of V's appearance, multiple fixes, and improvements to NPC melee and ranged combat AI and reactions were added, crowd improvements, a new drive model, visual improvements to traffic movement, gameplay balancing, bug fixes, and much more also came as part of the patch.