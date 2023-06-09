Cult classic delisted Xbox 360 era shooter is getting a remaster

In a surprise announcement that nobody saw coming, Shadows of the Damned is getting a remaster. This is a pretty big deal, considering the original game is no longer available; it was delisted on both Xbox 360 and Xbox One in 2020. Now, however, it’s coming back in the form of a remaster.

12 years after the Shadows of the Damn released on Xbox 360 (among other platforms), the original development team behind the game - Suda51 and Grasshopper Manufacturer - are back to remaster the 2011 game. Now, I can only hope that Akira Yamaoka is back to score it, too!

An announcement trailer was shared on June 8, and initially looked to be celebrating the anniversary of Shadows of the Damned. The trailer began with Grasshopper Manufacturer community manager, James R. Mountain, talking about the game. Soon enough, however, he’s cut off by Shadows of the Damned protagonist, Garcia Hotspur, coming to perform an office shoot-out.

And of course, the trailer then ends on an announcement for Shadows of the Damned Remastered, and apparently it’s “coming soon.” Those eager to find out more will be able to tune into Grasshopper Manufacturer’s own direct showcase on June 14.

You’ll be able to tune in via the Grasshopper Archives official YouTube channel from 9PM PST, 12AM EST, 1PM JST, 5AM BST, and 6AM CEST on June 14.