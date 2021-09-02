Crysis Remastered Trilogy gets a release date

Crysis Remastered Trilogy has been given a release date of October 15 for PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch platforms

The all-in-one bundle features the remasters of the single-player campaigns from Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3. Om the same date, if you would rather purchase Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered individually, you'll be able to do so.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy will also receive a physical release for Xbox and PlayStation platforms. Nintendo Switch will get a separate retail release for Crysis 1, 2, and 3 Remastered, with an exclusive bonus art card. Additionally, twenty art cards randomly inserted into day one orders for each format will be numbered and autographed by members of the development team.

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy is optimized and enhanced towards next-generation consoles, meaning the Crysis games play smoother and better than before.

The original games played at an average of 720p resolution and up to 30 FPS. On Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, the remasters play between 1080p and 4K at 60 FPS, achieved with Dynamic Resolution. In addition to performance gains, the trilogy features improved lighting and visually enhanced characters, weapons, and environments, plus high-definition textures.

Ahead of launch, Crytek has released comparison videos that shows the difference between the remasters on Xbox Series X compared to the original games on Xbox 360, and a PlayStation 3 vs PlayStation 5 comparison trailer with a PC version coming soon.

Here's more on each release:

Crysis Remastered Trilogy Launch

Crysis Remastered Trilogy will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC and also plays well on Xbox Series X|S and PS5. It will be a digital release via the Epic Games Store the PlayStation Store, Nintendo eShop, and the Microsoft Store, players can get 3 games for the price of 2 with the Trilogy being priced at USD 49.99 / EUR 49.99.

Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered Launch

Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered, featuring the single-player campaigns from the original games released in 2011 and 2013 respectively, will launch on the Epic Games Store, the PlayStation Store, the Microsoft Store, and the Nintendo Switch eShop on October 15th for USD 29.99 / EUR 29.99 each. With retail Nintendo Switch versions coming later.

