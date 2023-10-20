Connections hints and definitions for October 21, 2023

If you’re in need of a hint for October 21st’s Connections puzzle, you’re not alone. There are a few really tricky words that could easily go into a couple of different categories today, but once you work out one grouping in particular it breaks the whole puzzle wide open.

A new word game from the New York Times, Connections tasks you with grouping 16 words into 4 groups of 4. It seems simple, but is definitely tougher than it looks!

To help you get to that point without blowing a fuse, we’ve come up with a few clues to help you get started. Sometimes just thinking about the definitions of each word in Connections is enough, so we’ve listed those too.

However, if that’s not cutting it, we’ve also listed the Connections answers too so you can move onto the rest of the words without getting stuck.

Connections definitions for October 21, 2023

Scuba: A name for diving equipment which stands for “Self Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus”

A name for diving equipment which stands for “Self Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus” Hook: A curved length of hard material designed to catch or hold things together, or something attention grabbing

A curved length of hard material designed to catch or hold things together, or something attention grabbing Spam: Junk mail or a salty processed meat product, possibly standing for “shoulder of pork and ham” or “special processed american meat”

Junk mail or a salty processed meat product, possibly standing for “shoulder of pork and ham” or “special processed american meat” Plate: A flat surface to eat off of or a piece of armor

A flat surface to eat off of or a piece of armor Wire: A thin piece of metal thread or a concealed listening device

A thin piece of metal thread or a concealed listening device Laser: A concentrated beam of light which stands for “light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation”

A concentrated beam of light which stands for “light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation” Cup: Something you drink out of, win as a trophy, or a way of holding something in your hands

Something you drink out of, win as a trophy, or a way of holding something in your hands Baloney: A type of Italian sausage or a lie or falsehood

A type of Italian sausage or a lie or falsehood Dish: A type of cooking pot, a beautiful person, or a way of sharing gossip

A type of cooking pot, a beautiful person, or a way of sharing gossip Saucer: A small plate that holds a cup, or a UFO

A small plate that holds a cup, or a UFO Radar: A radio-based object detection device, stands for “Radio Detection and Ranging”

A radio-based object detection device, stands for “Radio Detection and Ranging” Bunk: A bed or a shortening of “bunkum” meaning gibberish or something you disagree with

A bed or a shortening of “bunkum” meaning gibberish or something you disagree with Bowl: A steep dish for eating out of or a way of throwing a ball

A steep dish for eating out of or a way of throwing a ball Strap: A piece of fabric that holds something together

A piece of fabric that holds something together Crock: A type of pot or jar or an untruth

A type of pot or jar or an untruth Tripe: A traditional meat dish made from the lining of a cow’s stomach or a bad opinion or lie

Connections hints for October 21, 2023

Group 1 hint: These words shouldn’t be believed - alternative words: rubbish, hogwash, drivel

These words shouldn’t be believed - alternative words: rubbish, hogwash, drivel Group 2 hint: These words can be used at every mealtime or saved for Sunday best - alternative words: crockery, china, cookware

These words can be used at every mealtime or saved for Sunday best - alternative words: crockery, china, cookware Group 3 hint: These words hold meaning in every letter - alternative words: ASAP, SONAR, YOLO

These words hold meaning in every letter - alternative words: ASAP, SONAR, YOLO Group 4 hint: These words are all parts of the most supportive piece of clothing - alternative words: padding, lace, underwire

Connections answers for October 21, 2023

Group 1 answer: “Nonsense” - Baloney, Bunk, Crock, Tripe

Group 2 answer: “Tableware” - Bowl, Dish, Plate, Saucer

Group 3 answer: “Acronyms” - Laser, Radar, Scuba, Spam

Group 4 answer: “Bra Parts” - Cup, Hook, Strap, Wire

How did you get on with today’s Connections puzzle? There were a couple of tough words in there, cup in particular was difficult to separate from the other dishes. Plus, it’s only speculation that Spam is even an acronym - it’s apparently just as likely to be a portmanteau of “Spiced Ham”.

But once you’d got the tableware, I felt like the rest of the categories slot into place quite nicely!