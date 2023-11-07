Connections hints and definitions for November 7, 2023
These Connections clues can help you get closer to the solution!
Connections is a devilish word game from the New York Times which tasks you with finding the hidden relationships between four groups of four words. You only have four tries to get it right, and it can be very difficult to separate deliberately similar words.
That’s where we come in. We’ve come up with some Connections hints to help push you in the right direction without giving the whole game away.
But first, we’ve also collected the definitions for all of the words that appear in today’s Connections puzzle. Sometimes just considering the different meanings of a word can be enough to pick up the thread of the solution.
After that, we’ve thought up some subtle clues for each of today’s groupings, as well as some alternative words which could just as easily feature themselves.
But in case that isn’t enough, we’ve also listed all of the correct answers - hidden behind a spoiler tag just in case you accidentally see them, of course.
Connections definitions for November 7, 2023
- Chime - A musical or metallic ringing sound
- Rat - A small rodent with a long, fleshy tail, or a police informant
- Division - A discrete part of a company or organization, or a mathematical function of separating something into smaller parts
- Ding - An onomatopoeic sound
- Faction - A small, organised group, often with a dissenting opinion
- Sing - Make musical sounds or carry a tune with your voice, or crack under pressure in a police interrogation
- Wing - An animal’s forelimb used or flying, or a section of a building or company
- Surface - The outside of something, a flat place to put something, or a tablet computer
- Word - A meaningful element of language, or word-processing software
- Ring - Finger jewellery, or the onomatopoeic sound an old-style phone makes
- Ping - A short, high-pitched onomatopoeic sound
- Edge - The outside limit of an object or area, or a bad internet browser
- Snitch - Someone who tells an authority figure things that gets others into trouble
- Camp - A recreational area, usually in a forest, where people hitch tents, or an ideological collection of people who think the same thing
- Squeal - A high-pitched animal cry, or leaking information to the police
- Bing - A short, onomatopoeic twinkling sound, or a bad search engine
Connections hints for November 7, 2023
- Group 1 hint: It’s polite to turn these off in a cinema - Alternative words: Push, Vibrate, Ting
- Group 2 hint: These words can’t keep a secret to themselves - Alternative words: Blab, Tell-tale, spill
- Group 3 hint: These words can be a small part of something bigger - Alternative words: Unit, Department, Branch
- Group 4 hint: The opposite of Macro and hard - Alternative words: Windows, Excel, Outlook
Connections answers for November 7, 2023
Click or press on the spoiler tags below to reveal the hidden Connections answers.
- Group 1 answer: “Digital Notification Sounds” - Chime, Ding, Ping, Ring
- Group 2 answer: “Tattle” - Rat, Sing, Snitch, Squeal
- Group 3 answer: “Group within a Group” - Camp, Division, Faction, Wing
- Group 4 answer: “Microsoft Products” - Bing, Edge, Surface, Word
How did you fare with today’s Connections puzzle? I feel like Bing was tough to separate from Ding, Ring and Ping, whereas most of the rest of the words felt quite random.
Well done if you managed to get everything within four guesses!