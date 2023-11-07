Connections hints and definitions for November 7, 2023

Connections is a devilish word game from the New York Times which tasks you with finding the hidden relationships between four groups of four words. You only have four tries to get it right, and it can be very difficult to separate deliberately similar words.

That’s where we come in. We’ve come up with some Connections hints to help push you in the right direction without giving the whole game away.

But first, we’ve also collected the definitions for all of the words that appear in today’s Connections puzzle. Sometimes just considering the different meanings of a word can be enough to pick up the thread of the solution.

After that, we’ve thought up some subtle clues for each of today’s groupings, as well as some alternative words which could just as easily feature themselves.

But in case that isn’t enough, we’ve also listed all of the correct answers - hidden behind a spoiler tag just in case you accidentally see them, of course.

Connections definitions for November 7, 2023

Chime - A musical or metallic ringing sound

- A musical or metallic ringing sound Rat - A small rodent with a long, fleshy tail, or a police informant

- A small rodent with a long, fleshy tail, or a police informant Division - A discrete part of a company or organization, or a mathematical function of separating something into smaller parts

- A discrete part of a company or organization, or a mathematical function of separating something into smaller parts Ding - An onomatopoeic sound

- An onomatopoeic sound Faction - A small, organised group, often with a dissenting opinion

- A small, organised group, often with a dissenting opinion Sing - Make musical sounds or carry a tune with your voice, or crack under pressure in a police interrogation

- Make musical sounds or carry a tune with your voice, or crack under pressure in a police interrogation Wing - An animal’s forelimb used or flying, or a section of a building or company

- An animal’s forelimb used or flying, or a section of a building or company Surface - The outside of something, a flat place to put something, or a tablet computer

- The outside of something, a flat place to put something, or a tablet computer Word - A meaningful element of language, or word-processing software

- A meaningful element of language, or word-processing software Ring - Finger jewellery, or the onomatopoeic sound an old-style phone makes

- Finger jewellery, or the onomatopoeic sound an old-style phone makes Ping - A short, high-pitched onomatopoeic sound

- A short, high-pitched onomatopoeic sound Edge - The outside limit of an object or area, or a bad internet browser

- The outside limit of an object or area, or a bad internet browser Snitch - Someone who tells an authority figure things that gets others into trouble

- Someone who tells an authority figure things that gets others into trouble Camp - A recreational area, usually in a forest, where people hitch tents, or an ideological collection of people who think the same thing

- A recreational area, usually in a forest, where people hitch tents, or an ideological collection of people who think the same thing Squeal - A high-pitched animal cry, or leaking information to the police

- A high-pitched animal cry, or leaking information to the police Bing - A short, onomatopoeic twinkling sound, or a bad search engine

Connections hints for November 7, 2023

Group 1 hint: It’s polite to turn these off in a cinema - Alternative words: Push, Vibrate, Ting

It’s polite to turn these off in a cinema - Alternative words: Push, Vibrate, Ting Group 2 hint: These words can’t keep a secret to themselves - Alternative words: Blab, Tell-tale, spill

These words can’t keep a secret to themselves - Alternative words: Blab, Tell-tale, spill Group 3 hint: These words can be a small part of something bigger - Alternative words: Unit, Department, Branch

These words can be a small part of something bigger - Alternative words: Unit, Department, Branch Group 4 hint: The opposite of Macro and hard - Alternative words: Windows, Excel, Outlook

Connections answers for November 7, 2023

Click or press on the spoiler tags below to reveal the hidden Connections answers.

Group 1 answer: “Digital Notification Sounds” - Chime, Ding, Ping, Ring

Group 2 answer: “Tattle” - Rat, Sing, Snitch, Squeal

Group 3 answer: “Group within a Group” - Camp, Division, Faction, Wing

Group 4 answer: “Microsoft Products” - Bing, Edge, Surface, Word

How did you fare with today’s Connections puzzle? I feel like Bing was tough to separate from Ding, Ring and Ping, whereas most of the rest of the words felt quite random.

Well done if you managed to get everything within four guesses!