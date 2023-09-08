Bethesda says Starfield is its biggest launch of all time - doesn't reveal sales

Starfield is quite evidently doing well for itself, as it's apparently Bethesda's biggest game launch of all time.

As shared yesterday by the official Starfield Twitter account, Starfield has apparently hit more than six million players. According to the post, this makes it Bethesda's biggest launch of all time, an impressive feat considering its a brand new IP for the developer. Interesting to note is the fact that the post very specifically frames it from the perspective of players as opposed to sales. Bethesda's previous big launch, Fallout 4, came out in a pre-Game Pass world, so sales figures would be the bigger metric there. The post from Bethesda about Starfield's success obviously doesn't mention how many are playing on Game Pass, so who knows if we'll ever find out about how much it's actually sold.

This achievement is the only one Starfield has garnered with its launch, as Xbox head Phil Spencer did report on the game's launch day that it had "exceeded 1 million concurrent players across all platforms," again an impressive figure for Bethesda's latest (even if it couldn't quite amass the same stats as Baldur's Gate 3 on Steam). The weekend is yet to come, though, so there's always the chance that we'll see that figure toppled seeing as more people will be able to actually sit down and play the game.

It seems that pretty much across the board Starfield is doing alright for itself. Our own review gave the game a 4/5, with Josh writing, "The limited scope for other ideas, other possible ways of living and thinking, holds Starfield back from being as deep as it probably wants to be. But, within those limitations, there are several deeper moments that stand out thanks to their attention to detail and thoughtfulness. And they make all the difference."

Other reviews were generally favourable too, though some outlets definitely thought of it as good rather than great.