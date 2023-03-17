Best Diablo 4 beta Sorcerer build for solo players

We've finally arrived at the Diablo 4 beta, for many the first time they'll be able to try out the latest gruesome installment in Blizzard's legendary RPG series. If you're excited to try out the Sorcerer, you'll want to check out our best Diablo 4 beta Sorcerer build.

If you're interested, you can find a straightforward guide to what skills you'll want to use, as well as where to invest points in the Sorcerer skill tree!

Check out the Diablo 4 in-game intro cinematic here!

Diablo 4 | Best Sorcerer beta build

This build is all about turning up the heat and applying burn to as many enemies as you can, throwing out powerful pyromancies, and keeping enemies at a distance. It's a glass cannon build, all about killing things and teleporting away before they get close, but there are also a few defensive skill upgrades spread around to keep you going in difficult fights.

Diablo 4 | Best Sorcerer skills

Mix up a variety of elements for powerful damage in PvE gameplay.

Below are all the skills we recommend taking in our solo Sorcerer fire build:

Fire Bolt

Fireball

Teleport

Hydra

Firewall

Inferno

Diablo 4 | Sorcerer skill tree

We recommend taking skill upgrades in the following order as you fight your way towards level 25. That's the max in the Diablo 4 beta, but obviously the full gmae well let you ascend far further:

Firebolt Enhanced Firebolt Flickering Firebolt Fireball Enhanced Fireball Greater Fireball Teleport Enhanced Teleport Shimmering Teleport Glass Cannon Glass Cannon Hydra Enhanced Hydra Summoned Hydra Align the Elements Protection Firewall Enhanced Firewall Wizard's Firewall Inner Flames Inner Flames Inner Flames Devouring Blaze Inferno