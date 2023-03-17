If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
FIREBALL!

Best Diablo 4 beta Sorcerer build for solo players

Sling spells and blow through the beta with this Diablo 4 Sorcerer build!

Connor Makar
Guide by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Updated on
Sorcerer in Diablo 4

We've finally arrived at the Diablo 4 beta, for many the first time they'll be able to try out the latest gruesome installment in Blizzard's legendary RPG series. If you're excited to try out the Sorcerer, you'll want to check out our best Diablo 4 beta Sorcerer build.

If you're interested, you can find a straightforward guide to what skills you'll want to use, as well as where to invest points in the Sorcerer skill tree!

Diablo 4 | Best Sorcerer beta build

This build is all about turning up the heat and applying burn to as many enemies as you can, throwing out powerful pyromancies, and keeping enemies at a distance. It's a glass cannon build, all about killing things and teleporting away before they get close, but there are also a few defensive skill upgrades spread around to keep you going in difficult fights.

Diablo 4 | Best Sorcerer skills

Gameplay screenshot of Sorcerer in Diablo 4 from reveal trailer.
Mix up a variety of elements for powerful damage in PvE gameplay.

Below are all the skills we recommend taking in our solo Sorcerer fire build:

  • Fire Bolt
  • Fireball
  • Teleport
  • Hydra
  • Firewall
  • Inferno

Diablo 4 | Sorcerer skill tree

We recommend taking skill upgrades in the following order as you fight your way towards level 25. That's the max in the Diablo 4 beta, but obviously the full gmae well let you ascend far further:

  1. Firebolt
  2. Enhanced Firebolt
  3. Flickering Firebolt
  4. Fireball
  5. Enhanced Fireball
  6. Greater Fireball
  7. Teleport
  8. Enhanced Teleport
  9. Shimmering Teleport
  10. Glass Cannon
  11. Glass Cannon
  12. Hydra
  13. Enhanced Hydra
  14. Summoned Hydra
  15. Align the Elements
  16. Protection
  17. Firewall
  18. Enhanced Firewall
  19. Wizard's Firewall
  20. Inner Flames
  21. Inner Flames
  22. Inner Flames
  23. Devouring Blaze
  24. Inferno
With that, we've reached the end of our Diablo 4 best Sorcerer beta build! For more Diablo 4 guides, check out our builds for the Necromancer and the Barbarian!

Tagged With
Comments
